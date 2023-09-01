What is the Market Cap of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹1,439.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is 12.31 and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is 2.5 as on .

What is the share price of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹377.50 as on .