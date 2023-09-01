Follow Us

UTTAM SUGAR MILLS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹377.50 Closed
-2.15-8.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹376.00₹394.00
₹377.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.00₹391.60
₹377.50
Open Price
₹387.95
Prev. Close
₹385.80
Volume
1,99,498

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1389.23
  • R2400.57
  • R3407.13
  • Pivot
    382.67
  • S1371.33
  • S2364.77
  • S3353.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5251.71371.56
  • 10256.36364.83
  • 20254.48358.83
  • 50260.42342.37
  • 100263.19319.52
  • 200249.85295.36

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999UR1993PLC032518 and registration number is 032518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2034.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Adlakha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shankar Lal Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. G S Matta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Sawhney
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rutuja Rajendra More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasbir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹1,439.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is 12.31 and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is 2.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹377.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹391.60 and 52-week low of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹216.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

