Here's the live share price of Uttam Sugar Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uttam Sugar Mills has gained 5.03% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Uttam Sugar Mills has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|226.6
|241.68
|10
|228.71
|236.66
|20
|231.68
|234.54
|50
|233.95
|234.99
|100
|235.8
|235.49
|200
|234.41
|239.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uttam Sugar Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Uttam Sugar Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Fo
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Uttam Sugar Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Uttam Sugar Mills - Redemption Of Preference Shares
|Jun 10, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Uttam Sugar Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 16, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Uttam Sugar Mills - Result Presentation In Respect Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter /Year Ended On 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999UR1993PLC032518 and registration number is 032518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2110.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹252.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uttam Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹962.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uttam Sugar Mills are ₹257.00 and ₹251.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uttam Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹299.00 and 52-week low of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹181.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uttam Sugar Mills has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, -0.81% over 3 months, 4.87% over 1 year, -11.9% across 3 years, and 4.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills are 9.60 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global