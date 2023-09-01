Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999UR1993PLC032518 and registration number is 032518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2034.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹1,439.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is 12.31 and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is 2.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹377.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹391.60 and 52-week low of Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is ₹216.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.