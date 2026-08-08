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Uttam Sugar Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

UTTAM SUGAR MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Uttam Sugar Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹252.45 Closed
-0.12₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uttam Sugar Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹251.45₹257.00
₹252.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹181.65₹299.00
₹252.45
Open Price
₹251.95
Prev. Close
₹252.75
Volume
5,428

Source: Dion Global

Uttam Sugar Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uttam Sugar Mills has gained 5.03% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Uttam Sugar Mills has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Uttam Sugar Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uttam Sugar Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5226.6241.68
10228.71236.66
20231.68234.54
50233.95234.99
100235.8235.49
200234.41239.89

Source: Dion Global

Uttam Sugar Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uttam Sugar Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uttam Sugar Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTUttam Sugar Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Fo
Jul 15, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTUttam Sugar Mills - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTUttam Sugar Mills - Redemption Of Preference Shares
Jun 10, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTUttam Sugar Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 16, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTUttam Sugar Mills - Result Presentation In Respect Of The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter /Year Ended On 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Uttam Sugar Mills

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999UR1993PLC032518 and registration number is 032518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2110.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Adlakha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shankar Lal Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurbachan Singh Matta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Sawhney
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rutuja Rajendra More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasbir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anju Sethi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uttam Sugar Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Uttam Sugar Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹252.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uttam Sugar Mills?

The Uttam Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uttam Sugar Mills?

The market cap of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹962.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uttam Sugar Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uttam Sugar Mills are ₹257.00 and ₹251.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uttam Sugar Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uttam Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹299.00 and 52-week low of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹181.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uttam Sugar Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uttam Sugar Mills has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, -0.81% over 3 months, 4.87% over 1 year, -11.9% across 3 years, and 4.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills are 9.60 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Uttam Sugar Mills News

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