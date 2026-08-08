What is the share price of Uttam Sugar Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹252.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Uttam Sugar Mills? The Uttam Sugar Mills is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uttam Sugar Mills? The market cap of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹962.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uttam Sugar Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uttam Sugar Mills are ₹257.00 and ₹251.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uttam Sugar Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uttam Sugar Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹299.00 and 52-week low of Uttam Sugar Mills is ₹181.65 as on .

How has the Uttam Sugar Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Uttam Sugar Mills has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 5.17% for the past month, -0.81% over 3 months, 4.87% over 1 year, -11.9% across 3 years, and 4.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uttam Sugar Mills are 9.60 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global