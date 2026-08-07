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Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.83 Closed
1.09₹ 0.44
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.26₹41.28
₹40.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.14₹53.10
₹40.83
Open Price
₹40.26
Prev. Close
₹40.39
Volume
35,107

Source: Dion Global

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has declined 0.41% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.4739.86
1040.6740.27
2042.0241.25
5043.2742.5
10043.4842.51
20041.142.71

Source: Dion Global

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.75%, FII holding fell to 1.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTDwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTDwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTDwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTDwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTDwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Dwarikesh Sugar Industries

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1993PLC018642 and registration number is 018642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1401.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam R Morarka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vijay S Banka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Balkishan J Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka G Morarka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajan Krishnanath Medhekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Tulsian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nina Chatrath
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Bharati Balaji
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹40.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dwarikesh Sugar Industries?

The Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries?

The market cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹756.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are ₹41.28 and ₹40.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dwarikesh Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹53.10 and 52-week low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹32.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dwarikesh Sugar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, -16.5% over 3 months, -0.98% over 1 year, -23.58% across 3 years, and -10.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are 52.21 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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