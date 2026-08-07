What is the share price of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹40.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Dwarikesh Sugar Industries? The Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries? The market cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹756.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are ₹41.28 and ₹40.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dwarikesh Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹53.10 and 52-week low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹32.14 as on .

How has the Dwarikesh Sugar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, -16.5% over 3 months, -0.98% over 1 year, -23.58% across 3 years, and -10.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are 52.21 and 0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global