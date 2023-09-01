Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
|4.47
|13.72
|36.46
|35.61
|54.12
|111.97
|62.53
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|61,14,923
|0.48
|56.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|20 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1993PLC018642 and registration number is 018642. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1974.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹1,694.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is 16.03 and PB ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is 2.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹90.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹113.15 and 52-week low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.