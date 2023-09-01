Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹90.00 Closed
0.730.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.35₹90.65
₹90.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.00₹113.15
₹90.00
Open Price
₹89.35
Prev. Close
₹89.35
Volume
13,80,737

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.58
  • R291.27
  • R391.88
  • Pivot
    89.97
  • S189.28
  • S288.67
  • S387.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.1989.69
  • 1098.1489.86
  • 2097.6390.24
  • 50100.1690.7
  • 100103.5891.15
  • 200106.6692.44

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund61,14,9230.4856.17

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
20 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1993PLC018642 and registration number is 018642. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1974.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G R Morarka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vijay S Banka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B J Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K N Prithviraj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nina Chatrath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal B Hosur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan K Medhekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹1,694.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is 16.03 and PB ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is 2.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹90.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹113.15 and 52-week low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data