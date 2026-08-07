Here's the live share price of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has declined 0.41% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.47
|39.86
|10
|40.67
|40.27
|20
|42.02
|41.25
|50
|43.27
|42.5
|100
|43.48
|42.51
|200
|41.1
|42.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.75%, FII holding fell to 1.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Dwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|Dwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Dwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Dwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Dwarikesh Sugar Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1993PLC018642 and registration number is 018642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1401.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹40.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹756.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are ₹41.28 and ₹40.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dwarikesh Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹53.10 and 52-week low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is ₹32.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -7.58% for the past month, -16.5% over 3 months, -0.98% over 1 year, -23.58% across 3 years, and -10.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are 52.21 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global