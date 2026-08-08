Here's the live share price of Krishival Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishival Foods has gained 8.16% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishival Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|389.7
|389.36
|10
|390.05
|390.46
|20
|394.79
|392.89
|50
|399.05
|390.19
|100
|366.71
|381.07
|200
|381.87
|386.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishival Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.45%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Krishival Foods - Outcome Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Krishival Foods Limited ('The Company') Held On August 05, 2026 -
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Krishival Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Krishival Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Krishival Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Krishival Foods - Notice For Payment Of First And Final Call On Partly Paid-Up Rights Equity Shares Of Krishival Foods Limite
Source: Dion Global
Krishival Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2014PLC254748 and registration number is 254748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 202.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishival Foods is ₹388.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishival Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krishival Foods is ₹910.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishival Foods are ₹396.00 and ₹387.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishival Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishival Foods is ₹479.56 and 52-week low of Krishival Foods is ₹298.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishival Foods has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -3.72% for the past month, 5.56% over 3 months, 8.16% over 1 year, -0.48% across 3 years, and -0.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishival Foods are 42.16 and 4.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global