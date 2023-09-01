Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Krishival Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KRISHIVAL FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹283.50 Closed
4.8613.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krishival Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹283.50₹283.50
₹283.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹193.45₹309.95
₹283.50
Open Price
₹283.50
Prev. Close
₹270.35
Volume
1,000

Krishival Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283.5
  • R2283.5
  • R3283.5
  • Pivot
    283.5
  • S1283.5
  • S2283.5
  • S3283.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5268264.88
  • 10269.9266.27
  • 20271.9270.26
  • 50285.93273.58
  • 100274.46269.7
  • 200152.04257.49

Krishival Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.106.58-2.249.04-1.53542.86542.86
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Krishival Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Krishival Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krishival Foods Ltd.

Empyrean Cashews Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2014PLC254748 and registration number is 254748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aparna Morale Bangar
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nana Prakash Mhaske
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anant Pandurang Kulkarni
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kulbhushan Taandon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Krishival Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krishival Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Krishival Foods Ltd. is ₹569.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishival Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krishival Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Krishival Foods Ltd. is 8.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishival Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishival Foods Ltd. is ₹283.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishival Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishival Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishival Foods Ltd. is ₹309.95 and 52-week low of Krishival Foods Ltd. is ₹193.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data