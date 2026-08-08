What is the share price of Krishival Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishival Foods is ₹388.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Krishival Foods? The Krishival Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishival Foods? The market cap of Krishival Foods is ₹910.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishival Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishival Foods are ₹396.00 and ₹387.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishival Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishival Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishival Foods is ₹479.56 and 52-week low of Krishival Foods is ₹298.05 as on .

How has the Krishival Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Krishival Foods has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -3.72% for the past month, 5.56% over 3 months, 8.16% over 1 year, -0.48% across 3 years, and -0.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishival Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishival Foods are 42.16 and 4.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global