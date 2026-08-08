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Krishival Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHIVAL FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Krishival Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹388.25 Closed
-0.19₹ -0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krishival Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹387.20₹396.00
₹388.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹298.05₹479.56
₹388.25
Open Price
₹391.50
Prev. Close
₹389.00
Volume
1,186

Source: Dion Global

Krishival Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishival Foods has gained 8.16% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishival Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Krishival Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishival Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5389.7389.36
10390.05390.46
20394.79392.89
50399.05390.19
100366.71381.07
200381.87386.97

Source: Dion Global

Krishival Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishival Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.45%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krishival Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTKrishival Foods - Outcome Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Krishival Foods Limited ('The Company') Held On August 05, 2026 -
Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTKrishival Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTKrishival Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTKrishival Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTKrishival Foods - Notice For Payment Of First And Final Call On Partly Paid-Up Rights Equity Shares Of Krishival Foods Limite

Source: Dion Global

About Krishival Foods

Krishival Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2014PLC254748 and registration number is 254748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 202.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aparna Morale Bangar
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nana Prakash Mhaske
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anant Pandurang Kulkarni
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kulbhushan Taandon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Krishival Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Krishival Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishival Foods is ₹388.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishival Foods?

The Krishival Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishival Foods?

The market cap of Krishival Foods is ₹910.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishival Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishival Foods are ₹396.00 and ₹387.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishival Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishival Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishival Foods is ₹479.56 and 52-week low of Krishival Foods is ₹298.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krishival Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishival Foods has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -3.72% for the past month, 5.56% over 3 months, 8.16% over 1 year, -0.48% across 3 years, and -0.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishival Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishival Foods are 42.16 and 4.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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