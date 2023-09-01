Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Empyrean Cashews Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2014PLC254748 and registration number is 254748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krishival Foods Ltd. is ₹569.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krishival Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Krishival Foods Ltd. is 8.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishival Foods Ltd. is ₹283.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishival Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishival Foods Ltd. is ₹309.95 and 52-week low of Krishival Foods Ltd. is ₹193.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.