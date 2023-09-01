Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100UP2020PLC136939 and registration number is 136939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1540.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is ₹1,108.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is 9.7 and PB ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is ₹166.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is ₹116.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.