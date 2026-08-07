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Dhampur Bio Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHAMPUR BIO ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Index
BSE FMCG

Here's the live share price of Dhampur Bio Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.33 Closed
2.78₹ 3.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhampur Bio Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.30₹115.98
₹113.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.10₹130.95
₹113.33
Open Price
₹110.31
Prev. Close
₹110.26
Volume
10,868

Source: Dion Global

Dhampur Bio Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhampur Bio Organics has gained 48.34% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhampur Bio Organics has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Dhampur Bio Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhampur Bio Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.57106.11
10101.36104.82
20106.82105.97
50109.44108.35
100110.27106.96
20097.07102.01

Source: Dion Global

Dhampur Bio Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhampur Bio Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.79%, while DII stake increased to 0.82%, FII holding fell to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhampur Bio Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTDhampur Bio Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 26, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTDhampur Bio Organics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTDhampur Bio Organics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 16, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTDhampur Bio Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 14, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTDhampur Bio Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Dhampur Bio Organics

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100UP2020PLC136939 and registration number is 136939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2082.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Goel
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Gupta
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Vashist Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchika Amrish Mehra Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Saluja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Thukral
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nalin Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Dhampur Bio Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Dhampur Bio Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹113.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhampur Bio Organics?

The Dhampur Bio Organics is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampur Bio Organics?

The market cap of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹752.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhampur Bio Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampur Bio Organics are ₹115.98 and ₹109.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampur Bio Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Bio Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹130.95 and 52-week low of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹69.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhampur Bio Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhampur Bio Organics has shown returns of 2.78% over the past day, -1.41% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, 48.34% over 1 year, -11.91% across 3 years, and -7.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics are 8.96 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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