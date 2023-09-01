Follow Us

DHAMPUR BIO ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹166.90 Closed
1.031.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹163.45₹168.00
₹166.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.10₹229.00
₹166.90
Open Price
₹165.90
Prev. Close
₹165.20
Volume
3,22,522

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1168.85
  • R2170.7
  • R3173.4
  • Pivot
    166.15
  • S1164.3
  • S2161.6
  • S3159.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5159.16158.91
  • 10161.7157.96
  • 20156159.56
  • 50102.83163.03
  • 10051.41163.83
  • 20025.71166.28

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100UP2020PLC136939 and registration number is 136939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1540.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Goel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Gupta
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Gautam Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Vashist Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Mehra Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Saluja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Thukral
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is ₹1,108.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is 9.7 and PB ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is ₹166.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is ₹116.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

