Here's the live share price of Dhampur Bio Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhampur Bio Organics has gained 48.34% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhampur Bio Organics has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.57
|106.11
|10
|101.36
|104.82
|20
|106.82
|105.97
|50
|109.44
|108.35
|100
|110.27
|106.96
|200
|97.07
|102.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhampur Bio Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.79%, while DII stake increased to 0.82%, FII holding fell to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Dhampur Bio Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 26, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Dhampur Bio Organics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Dhampur Bio Organics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Dhampur Bio Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Dhampur Bio Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100UP2020PLC136939 and registration number is 136939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2082.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹113.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhampur Bio Organics is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹752.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampur Bio Organics are ₹115.98 and ₹109.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Bio Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹130.95 and 52-week low of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹69.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhampur Bio Organics has shown returns of 2.78% over the past day, -1.41% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, 48.34% over 1 year, -11.91% across 3 years, and -7.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics are 8.96 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global