What is the share price of Dhampur Bio Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹113.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhampur Bio Organics? The Dhampur Bio Organics is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampur Bio Organics? The market cap of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹752.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhampur Bio Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhampur Bio Organics are ₹115.98 and ₹109.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhampur Bio Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhampur Bio Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹130.95 and 52-week low of Dhampur Bio Organics is ₹69.10 as on .

How has the Dhampur Bio Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhampur Bio Organics has shown returns of 2.78% over the past day, -1.41% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, 48.34% over 1 year, -11.91% across 3 years, and -7.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics are 8.96 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global