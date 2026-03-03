|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,045.64
|3,034.32
|10
|3,055.24
|3,044.81
|20
|3,058.25
|3,051.08
|50
|3,073.86
|3,067.76
|100
|3,106.91
|3,083.52
|200
|3,111.4
|3,083.72
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|654.45
|0
|0
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-4.45
|-0.23
|PI Industries
|3100.00
|-8.75
|-0.28
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2029.95
|-6.45
|-0.32
|Divi's Laboratories
|6390.75
|-21.95
|-0.34
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|256.00
|-1.55
|-0.60
|Au Small Finance Bank
|952.90
|-5.75
|-0.60
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Shree Cements
|25900.00
|-179.65
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|United Spirits
|1373.25
|-9.95
|-0.72
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Ashok Leyland
|209.15
|-1.95
|-0.92
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10692.50
|-110.45
|-1.02
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|Avenue Supermarts
|3800.75
|-44.75
|-1.16
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|MphasiS
|2260.60
|-36.20
|-1.58
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|Jubilant Foodworks
|509.30
|-10.10
|-1.94
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1696.85
|-33.80
|-1.95
|Bank of Baroda
|315.25
|-6.60
|-2.05
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|UPL
|623.15
|-13.90
|-2.18
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|ACC
|1553.55
|-39.00
|-2.45
|Bandhan Bank
|177.60
|-4.50
|-2.47
|Info Edge (India)
|1006.20
|-25.50
|-2.47
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1175.00
|-42.60
|-3.50
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.14
|-3.33
|-3.81
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.55
|-31.30
|-4.02
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25