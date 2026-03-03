Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Dollex 100 Index

NSE
BSE

BSE DOLLEX 100

BSE Dollex 100
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
2952.5 Closed
-1.84-55.31
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE Dollex 100 Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,887.45₹2,984.25
₹2,952.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,701.27₹3,251.36
₹2,952.50
Open Price
₹2,887.45
Prev. Close
₹3,007.81

BSE Dollex 100 Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,045.643,034.32
103,055.243,044.81
203,058.253,051.08
503,073.863,067.76
1003,106.913,083.52
2003,111.43,083.72

BSE Dollex 100 Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE Dollex 100 Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.09
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.53
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.84
Vedanta		723.254.800.67
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.657.450.58
Lupin		2313.0011.650.51
ITC		314.801.200.38
Cipla		1351.854.200.31
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.04
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.4500
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-4.45-0.23
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.28
SBI Life Insurance Company		2029.95-6.45-0.32
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.34
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.34
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.35
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.40
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.00-2.30-0.55
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		256.00-1.55-0.60
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.60
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.64
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.68
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.69
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.69
United Spirits		1373.25-9.95-0.72
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.79
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7754.50-65.75-0.84
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.91
Ashok Leyland		209.15-1.95-0.92
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.92
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10692.50-110.45-1.02
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.03
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.07
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.12
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.15
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.16
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.18
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.31
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.36
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.36
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.38
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.40
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.42
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.49
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.53
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.58
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.61
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.69
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.77
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.87
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.91
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.92
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.92
Jubilant Foodworks		509.30-10.10-1.94
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1696.85-33.80-1.95
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.05
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.09
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.11
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.18
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.28
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.44
Bajaj Finserv		1943.95-48.75-2.45
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.45
Bandhan Bank		177.60-4.50-2.47
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.47
Eicher Motors		7817.00-198.70-2.48
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.48
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.57
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.83
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.89
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.03
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.19
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.29
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.30
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
Godrej Consumer Products		1175.00-42.60-3.50
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.61
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.14-3.33-3.81
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.02
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.25

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
Market News

