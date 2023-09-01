Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|799.55
|8.15
|1.03
|3,27,966
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|433.7
|5.20
|1.21
|2,89,018
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,260
|9.35
|0.29
|11,675
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|991.35
|17.35
|1.78
|6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,662.65
|49.60
|1.08
|26,922
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|344.1
|3.55
|1.04
|2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|865.9
|9.10
|1.06
|6,21,582
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|18,986
|399.40
|2.15
|1,668
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|328.4
|7.90
|2.46
|3,85,180
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,245.05
|-12.15
|-0.97
|33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,700.05
|-4.20
|-0.25
|24,118
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|553.5
|0.20
|0.04
|48,527
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,597.85
|9.50
|0.26
|8,548
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|503.2
|-0.55
|-0.11
|84,865
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|5,578.2
|-37.70
|-0.67
|8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,399.85
|62.30
|1.87
|26,399
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|265.6
|-1.25
|-0.47
|5,28,305
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|758.9
|-8.25
|-1.08
|44,042
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|62.96
|1.18
|1.91
|20,77,226
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,007
|1.05
|0.10
|11,078
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,821
|28.15
|1.57
|8,123
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,185.4
|12.50
|1.07
|99,049
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,574.85
|2.90
|0.18
|11,81,839
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,933
|19.80
|0.68
|5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|473.3
|13.95
|3.04
|3,26,283
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,505
|0.80
|0.03
|20,922
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.40
|0.44
|74,714
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,729.95
|0
|0
|0
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd.
Aug 28, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|2.82
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|969.05
|10.85
|1.13
|7,27,703
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|60.13
|0.35
|0.59
|3,77,858
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|197.1
|-1.45
|-0.73
|23,78,985
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|89.08
|-0.08
|-0.09
|13,72,631
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,417.3
|40.55
|2.95
|65,424
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|11.25
|0.71
|6.74
|44,95,032
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|700.55
|16.65
|2.43
|1,97,120
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|806.2
|26.30
|3.37
|1,68,055
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,771.3
|11.70
|0.66
|89,011
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,701.3
|-4.70
|-0.17
|52,098
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.55
|2.25
|2,52,302
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|298.9
|1.55
|0.52
|73,324
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,591.5
|15.40
|0.98
|83,329
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|10,331.8
|324.70
|3.24
|76,845
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|21,935
|-56.80
|-0.26
|1,058
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|50.28
|0.02
|0.04
|13,65,917
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.65
|6.23
|16,73,920
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|181.65
|7.40
|4.25
|16,72,720
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.90
|-1.11
|12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|65.34
|2.34
|3.71
|1,05,19,710
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|238.7
|0.45
|0.19
|11,55,424
Reliance Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|9.68
|0.46
|4.99
|1,40,451
Reliance Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1.48
|0.04
|2.78
|29,73,571
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,413.05
|6.15
|0.26
|7,23,196
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|186.15
|-0.05
|-0.03
|57,464
Reliance Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|19
|-0.16
|-0.84
|2,76,63,394
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,918
|-6.75
|-0.35
|41,605
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,885.65
|-35.75
|-0.91
|7,735
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.29
|6.94
|22,92,356
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,108.5
|-3.75
|-0.34
|3,58,264
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,070.3
|7.95
|0.75
|73,982
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.15
|0.66
|47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.25
|1.11
|44,967
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.10
|1.68
|14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|255.2
|10.15
|4.14
|17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|127.1
|4.10
|3.33
|76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,227.15
|25.40
|2.11
|58,193
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,115.95
|8.80
|0.28
|24,708
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|8,273.2
|-41.90
|-0.50
|15,998
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.26
|0.37
|0.43
|11,76,504
Unitech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1.95
|-0.02
|-1.02
|34,17,682
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,551
|35.20
|2.32
|4,487
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,012.7
|4.00
|0.40
|30,576
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|603.05
|11.45
|1.94
|2,24,223
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.80
|1.64
|9,97,181
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|10.03
|0.98
|10.83
|18,38,20,911
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|416
|7.55
|1.85
|10,20,564
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|17.34
|0.54
|3.21
|6,49,47,089
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.30
|0.11
|5,48,014