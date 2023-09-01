Follow Us

BSE Dollex 100 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE DOLLEX 100

₹2,492.51 Closed
0.82+20.35 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

73
24
1W
0.9
1M
-1.5
3M
5.3
6M
12.4
1Y
6.2
5Y
43.3
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,013.43.850.19
27,854
799.558.151.03
3,27,966
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
433.75.201.21
2,89,018
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,2609.350.29
11,675
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
825.55-2.75-0.33
18,579
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
991.3517.351.78
6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,662.6549.601.08
26,922
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,077.9510.901.02
25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
865.99.101.06
6,21,582
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
18,986399.402.15
1,668
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,245.05-12.15-0.97
33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,700.05-4.20-0.25
24,118
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
553.50.200.04
48,527
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
503.2-0.55-0.11
84,865
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
5,578.2-37.70-0.67
8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,399.8562.301.87
26,399
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
265.6-1.25-0.47
5,28,305
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
758.9-8.25-1.08
44,042
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
62.961.181.91
20,77,226
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,0071.050.10
11,078
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,82128.151.57
8,123
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,185.412.501.07
99,049
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,574.852.900.18
11,81,839
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,93319.800.68
5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
473.313.953.04
3,26,283
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,5050.800.03
20,922
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
319.71.400.44
74,714
2,729.9500
0
2.8200
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
969.0510.851.13
7,27,703
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
60.130.350.59
3,77,858
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
197.1-1.45-0.73
23,78,985
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
89.08-0.08-0.09
13,72,631
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,417.340.552.95
65,424
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
11.250.716.74
44,95,032
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
700.5516.652.43
1,97,120
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
806.226.303.37
1,68,055
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,771.311.700.66
89,011
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
433.29.552.25
2,52,302
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,089.5-6.30-0.57
16,408
298.91.550.52
73,324
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,591.515.400.98
83,329
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
10,331.8324.703.24
76,845
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
21,935-56.80-0.26
1,058
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
50.280.020.04
13,65,917
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
130.57.656.23
16,73,920
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
257.4-2.90-1.11
12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
65.342.343.71
1,05,19,710
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
238.70.450.19
11,55,424
Reliance Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
9.680.464.99
1,40,451
Reliance Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1.480.042.78
29,73,571
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,413.056.150.26
7,23,196
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
186.15-0.05-0.03
57,464
Reliance Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
19-0.16-0.84
2,76,63,394
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,918-6.75-0.35
41,605
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,885.65-35.75-0.91
7,735
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
96.956.296.94
22,92,356
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,108.5-3.75-0.34
3,58,264
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,070.37.950.75
73,982
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
844.159.251.11
44,967
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
611.210.101.68
14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
255.210.154.14
17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
127.14.103.33
76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,227.1525.402.11
58,193
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,115.958.800.28
24,708
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8,273.2-41.90-0.50
15,998
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.260.370.43
11,76,504
Unitech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1.95-0.02-1.02
34,17,682
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,55135.202.32
4,487
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,012.74.000.40
30,576
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
603.0511.451.94
2,24,223
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.153.801.64
9,97,181
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
10.030.9810.83
18,38,20,911
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
17.340.543.21
6,49,47,089
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
262.550.300.11
5,48,014

