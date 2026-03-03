Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Aditya Infotech
|1737.10
|49.60
|2.94
|33,961
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1206.10
|18.55
|1.56
|3,260
|Siemens Energy India
|2971.50
|40.95
|1.40
|39,955
|Clean Science & Technology
|740.05
|5.30
|0.72
|1,15,996
|Brainbees Solutions
|217.50
|0.70
|0.32
|63,878
|Mankind Pharma
|2246.95
|-0.70
|-0.03
|39,732
|Data Patterns (India)
|3206.50
|-1.95
|-0.06
|1,05,864
|Sai Life Science
|996.85
|-1.25
|-0.13
|29,531
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|463.70
|-1.30
|-0.28
|15,882
|Hitachi Energy India
|25495.00
|-93.35
|-0.36
|13,439
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|4,32,914
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.15
|-0.65
|-0.55
|14,56,222
|Bharti Hexacom
|1591.90
|-9.55
|-0.60
|6,002
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|94,933
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|843.20
|-6.15
|-0.72
|56,014
|HDB Financial Services
|700.35
|-5.35
|-0.76
|72,454
|Delhivery
|429.40
|-3.80
|-0.88
|7,41,033
|Tata Technologies
|580.20
|-5.25
|-0.90
|1,38,181
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|80,261
|Global Health
|1129.90
|-11.05
|-0.97
|13,325
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|28,820
|C.E. Info Systems
|1023.50
|-11.15
|-1.08
|8,857
|Hexaware Technologies
|468.00
|-5.65
|-1.19
|97,140
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|326.00
|-3.95
|-1.20
|33,239
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.35
|-3.50
|-1.37
|2,21,463
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|70,17,231
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|807.95
|-12.05
|-1.47
|11,292
|JSW Cement
|123.25
|-2.05
|-1.64
|3,68,902
|NMDC Steel
|39.91
|-0.69
|-1.70
|7,38,551
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.45
|-7.90
|-1.72
|32,036
|Gland Pharma
|1790.30
|-32.70
|-1.79
|5,687
|R R Kabel
|1532.80
|-29.30
|-1.88
|15,481
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|402.00
|-7.95
|-1.94
|2,52,964
|Anthem Biosciences
|687.00
|-13.70
|-1.96
|29,348
|ITC Hotels
|172.60
|-3.55
|-2.02
|3,55,826
|Piramal Pharma
|152.95
|-3.20
|-2.05
|2,42,744
|National Securities Depository
|897.55
|-19.25
|-2.10
|8,17,712
|Five-Star Business Finance
|408.00
|-8.80
|-2.11
|46,880
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1347.80
|-29.45
|-2.14
|12,211
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.26
|-0.94
|-2.18
|10,63,696
|Lodha Developers
|965.90
|-23.15
|-2.34
|38,142
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.05
|-6.45
|-2.43
|2,63,569
|Jio Financial Services
|248.90
|-6.45
|-2.53
|9,93,550
|Kaynes Technology India
|3748.00
|-105.00
|-2.73
|58,262
|DOMS Industries
|2266.30
|-66.75
|-2.86
|5,281
|Signatureglobal (India)
|961.05
|-28.75
|-2.90
|19,085
|Angel One
|226.35
|-7.35
|-3.15
|5,63,735
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.00
|-39.25
|-3.15
|1,25,286
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|348.50
|-11.55
|-3.21
|49,801
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|516.90
|-17.55
|-3.28
|69,192
|Indegene
|479.25
|-16.45
|-3.32
|9,178
|One97 Communications
|1059.65
|-36.50
|-3.33
|11,79,197
|Vikram Solar
|167.10
|-6.55
|-3.77
|1,62,297
|Devyani International
|122.60
|-4.80
|-3.77
|1,25,381
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.45
|-4.10
|-3.96
|35,23,385
|Computer Age Management Services
|650.75
|-27.25
|-4.02
|2,51,196
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.55
|-31.30
|-4.02
|67,461
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1290.00
|-55.75
|-4.14
|14,368
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.07
|-1.15
|-4.56
|1,04,19,858
|Archean Chemical Industries
|549.15
|-26.55
|-4.61
|5,736
|AWL Agri Business
|180.25
|-8.75
|-4.63
|1,55,190
|Syrma SGS Technology
|781.60
|-40.20
|-4.89
|61,519
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|116.05
|-6.25
|-5.11
|22,40,558
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.70
|-20.15
|-6.42
|2,67,247