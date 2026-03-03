Facebook Pixel Code
BSE SELECT IPO

BSE Select IPO
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
4149.44 Closed
-1.9-80.53
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-3.1
1M
-4.4
3M
-12.7
6M
-16.2
1Y
6.1
5Y
-7.3
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Aditya Infotech		1737.1049.602.9433,961
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1206.1018.551.563,260
Siemens Energy India		2971.5040.951.4039,955
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.721,15,996
Brainbees Solutions		217.500.700.3263,878
Mankind Pharma		2246.95-0.70-0.0339,732
Data Patterns (India)		3206.50-1.95-0.061,05,864
Sai Life Science		996.85-1.25-0.1329,531
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.2815,882
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.3613,439
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.384,32,914
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.5514,56,222
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.606,002
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.6394,933
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.7256,014
HDB Financial Services		700.35-5.35-0.7672,454
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.887,41,033
Tata Technologies		580.20-5.25-0.901,38,181
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.9480,261
Global Health		1129.90-11.05-0.9713,325
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.0428,820
C.E. Info Systems		1023.50-11.15-1.088,857
Hexaware Technologies		468.00-5.65-1.1997,140
International Gemmological Institute (India)		326.00-3.95-1.2033,239
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.372,21,463
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.3870,17,231
Jyoti CNC Automation		807.95-12.05-1.4711,292
JSW Cement		123.25-2.05-1.643,68,902
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.707,38,551
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.45-7.90-1.7232,036
Gland Pharma		1790.30-32.70-1.795,687
R R Kabel		1532.80-29.30-1.8815,481
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.942,52,964
Anthem Biosciences		687.00-13.70-1.9629,348
ITC Hotels		172.60-3.55-2.023,55,826
Piramal Pharma		152.95-3.20-2.052,42,744
National Securities Depository		897.55-19.25-2.108,17,712
Five-Star Business Finance		408.00-8.80-2.1146,880
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1347.80-29.45-2.1412,211
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.26-0.94-2.1810,63,696
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.3438,142
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.432,63,569
Jio Financial Services		248.90-6.45-2.539,93,550
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.7358,262
DOMS Industries		2266.30-66.75-2.865,281
Signatureglobal (India)		961.05-28.75-2.9019,085
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.155,63,735
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.00-39.25-3.151,25,286
Happiest Minds Technologies		348.50-11.55-3.2149,801
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.2869,192
Indegene		479.25-16.45-3.329,178
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.3311,79,197
Vikram Solar		167.10-6.55-3.771,62,297
Devyani International		122.60-4.80-3.771,25,381
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.9635,23,385
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.022,51,196
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.0267,461
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1290.00-55.75-4.1414,368
Ola Electric Mobility		24.07-1.15-4.561,04,19,858
Archean Chemical Industries		549.15-26.55-4.615,736
AWL Agri Business		180.25-8.75-4.631,55,190
Syrma SGS Technology		781.60-40.20-4.8961,519
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		116.05-6.25-5.1122,40,558
RailTel Corporation of India		293.70-20.15-6.422,67,247
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
