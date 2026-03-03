Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
4149.44 Closed
-1.9-80.53
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Today's LowToday's High
₹3,956.87₹4,187.14
₹4,149.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,784.03₹5,071.31
₹4,149.44
Open Price
₹3,956.87
Prev. Close
₹4,229.97

DaySMAEMA
54,304.154,280.18
104,339.184,310.34
204,353.194,338.38
504,436.364,432.25
1004,643.324,549.51
2004,760.034,569.15

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Aditya Infotech		1737.1049.602.94
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1206.1018.551.56
Siemens Energy India		2971.5040.951.40
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.72
Brainbees Solutions		217.500.700.32
Mankind Pharma		2246.95-0.70-0.03
Data Patterns (India)		3206.50-1.95-0.06
Sai Life Science		996.85-1.25-0.13
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.28
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.36
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.55
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.60
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.72
HDB Financial Services		700.35-5.35-0.76
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.88
Tata Technologies		580.20-5.25-0.90
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
Global Health		1129.90-11.05-0.97
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.04
C.E. Info Systems		1023.50-11.15-1.08
Hexaware Technologies		468.00-5.65-1.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		326.00-3.95-1.20
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.37
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.38
Jyoti CNC Automation		807.95-12.05-1.47
JSW Cement		123.25-2.05-1.64
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.70
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.45-7.90-1.72
Gland Pharma		1790.30-32.70-1.79
R R Kabel		1532.80-29.30-1.88
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.94
Anthem Biosciences		687.00-13.70-1.96
ITC Hotels		172.60-3.55-2.02
Piramal Pharma		152.95-3.20-2.05
National Securities Depository		897.55-19.25-2.10
Five-Star Business Finance		408.00-8.80-2.11
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1347.80-29.45-2.14
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.26-0.94-2.18
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.34
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.43
Jio Financial Services		248.90-6.45-2.53
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.73
DOMS Industries		2266.30-66.75-2.86
Signatureglobal (India)		961.05-28.75-2.90
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.15
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.00-39.25-3.15
Happiest Minds Technologies		348.50-11.55-3.21
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.28
Indegene		479.25-16.45-3.32
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.33
Vikram Solar		167.10-6.55-3.77
Devyani International		122.60-4.80-3.77
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.96
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.02
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.02
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1290.00-55.75-4.14
Ola Electric Mobility		24.07-1.15-4.56
Archean Chemical Industries		549.15-26.55-4.61
AWL Agri Business		180.25-8.75-4.63
Syrma SGS Technology		781.60-40.20-4.89
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		116.05-6.25-5.11
RailTel Corporation of India		293.70-20.15-6.42

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
