The markets recovered significantly from the day’s lows in the afternoon trade today. The Sensex was down 360 points, and the Nifty 50 reclaimed 23,700.

Several independent counters are buzzing with sharp moves. Triggers like the ongoing US-Iran conflict, partnerships, and quarterly earnings are impacting price action.

Here are the top movers and shakers:

Coal India

The share price of Coal India was the top gainer of the Nifty 50 in Thursday’s trade. The stock rallied as much as 5.6% to an intra-day high of Rs 471.75 on the National Stock Exchange. The surge in the stock price came as India’s coal inventories have surged to record levels, with pithead coal stock at Coal India mines rising from 106.78 million tonnes (MT) on April 1, 2025, to 121.39 MT as of March 9, 2026. This reflected robust production and supply growth across the sector, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The automobile giant of the Mahindra Group was one of the big losers on the Nifty. The M&M share price fell 4.3% amid a sharp jump in crude oil prices. The Nifty Auto also slumped 3% in today’s trade. The crude oil has surged to around $100 a barrel. This is after the nearly 3% fall seen in the Nifty Auto Index yesterday, on March 11.

NTPC Green Energy

The power stocks are on a winning spree, led by NTPC Green Energy, which skyrocketed 19% to a high of Rs 103.20 on the National Stock Exchange. The power stocks came under the radar after crude oil prices sharply surged, along with a shortage of cooking gas. Plus, the early onset of Summer in India has raised the demand for power.

JSW Energy

The JSW Energy share price also saw a 6% jump intra-day. The sharp uptick is in sync with the sharp gains seen across the power sector stocks intra-day today. In fact, the BSE Power Index is up over 3% intra-day, pulling all key power stocks higher on expectation of higher power demand.

Adani Total Gas

The share price of Adani Total Gas jumped over 9% in intra-day trade. In fact, the prices have jumped over 27% in the last 1 week. The rally is the direct impact of the Govt issuing the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026. This order is aimed at giving priority to gas allocation to essential sectors. The recent supply disruption as a result of the escalating tension in the Middle East has severely impacted gas supplies in the country.