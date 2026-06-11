Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 11 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹235, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹234,530, reflecting a loss of 0.95% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,345.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 235 237 2.26 0.95% 10 gm 2,345 2,368 22.60 0.95% 1 Kg 234,530 236,790 2,260.00 0.95% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver stabilised on Thursday after the US military confirmed completion of its latest strikes on Iran, raising expectations that peace negotiations could resume. Earlier, fresh US attacks followed accusations that Tehran was delaying interim peace talks, while Iran reportedly targeted US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 10th June 2026: Silver is down by 0.81%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Despite geopolitical tensions, gold remained close to seven-month lows as the near-total closure of Hormuz disrupted Persian Gulf energy flows, increasing inflation concerns. US inflation accelerated in May to its fastest rate in more than three years, largely due to higher energy prices, though the data matched forecasts.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Markets slightly reduced expectations for additional Federal Reserve tightening, but a 25-basis-point rate hike in December remains fully priced.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 11th June 2026: Gold is down by 0.22%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 235 ( 2.25 ) 2,348 ( 22.50 ) 234,840 ( 2,250.00 ) Bangalore 235 ( 2.26 ) 2,347 ( 22.60 ) 234,720 ( 2,260.00 ) Chennai 235 ( 2.26 ) 2,352 ( 22.60 ) 235,220 ( 2,260.00 ) Delhi 234 ( 2.26 ) 2,341 ( 22.60 ) 234,130 ( 2,260.00 ) Hyderabad 235 ( 2.27 ) 2,349 ( 22.70 ) 234,900 ( 2,270.00 ) Kolkata 234 ( 2.26 ) 2,342 ( 22.60 ) 234,220 ( 2,260.00 ) Mumbai 235 ( 2.26 ) 2,345 ( 22.60 ) 234,530 ( 2,260.00 ) Pune 235 ( 2.26 ) 2,345 ( 22.60 ) 234,530 ( 2,260.00 ) Surat 235 ( 2.27 ) 2,348 ( 22.70 ) 234,840 ( 2,270.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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