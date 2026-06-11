In big news at this hour, leading international brokerage house Citi has downgraded the 12-month Nifty target to 26,000 from 27,000 earlier. This implies a 12% upside potential from current levels. The brokerage house pointed out that the combined impact of geopolitics, AI & El-Nino risk has resulted in a subdued sentiment, particularly among FIIs.

According to their estimates, “India allocation in GEMS funds is at 5-year low & India Underweight remains close to highest in 20 years.”

Why Citi has trimmed its market expectations

Despite maintaining a constructive medium-term outlook, Citi has lowered its market assumptions.

According to the brokerage report, “We lower our Nifty target multiple to 18x vs 19x earlier.”

The brokerage has rolled forward its valuation framework to March 2028 earnings estimates and now expects the Nifty to reach 26,000.

According to the brokerage house report, “Healthy medium-term outlook & low positioning implies that any resolution of West Asia situation & pause in FII outflows could result in upsides.”

Why foreign investor positioning matters

One of the most important observations in the report relates to foreign institutional investor positioning.

According to Citi, India’s weight in Emerging Market indices has fallen significantly from the highs seen in 2024.

At the same time, many global funds continue to maintain an underweight position on Indian equities.

The brokerage noted that “India allocation in GEMS funds is at ~5-year low.”

It further added that “India Undeweight remains close to highest in 20 years.”

According to Citi, this could become an important factor if market sentiment improves because even a modest reversal in foreign flows could provide support to Indian equities.

Citi’s preferred sectors: Where is the brokerage finding opportunities?

Citi continues to maintain a positive stance on several sectors of the Indian economy.

According to the Citi report, its key overweight positions are Financials, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Utilities and Defence.

The brokerage believes these sectors are relatively better placed to navigate the current environment while also benefiting from medium-term growth trends.

Citi stated that its “Key Overweight: Financials, Telecom, Healthcare, Utilities, Defence.”

At the same time, the brokerage remains cautious on Information Technology Services, Consumer Staples and Metals.

According to the report, “Key Underweight: IT Services, Staples, Metals.”

The brokerage has also added Hitachi Energy to its list of preferred ideas following its recent initiation of coverage on the electrical equipment sector.

The big concerns keeping investors cautious

Citi highlighted several issues that continue to dominate conversations among foreign investors.

Geopolitical tension in West Asia remains one of the largest concerns because they have implications for crude oil prices, inflation and broader macroeconomic stability.

Artificial Intelligence is another topic attracting significant attention. As per Citi report, investors are debating whether India could face challenges if the global Artificial Intelligence infrastructure buildout remains concentrated elsewhere.

The report also highlighted weather-related risks, particularly concerns surrounding El Niño conditions and their potential impact on agricultural output and consumption trends.

Meanwhile, continued foreign institutional investor outflows remain another key variable being closely watched by market participants.

What could change the market narrative?

Citi believes several positive factors should not be ignored.

According to the brokerage report, “Domestic demand has held up well.”

The report also notes that domestic investor flows have remained resilient despite market volatility and foreign selling pressure.

Another important factor is valuations. Citi believes Indian market valuations now appear more reasonable compared with the elevated levels seen over the past few years.

The brokerage also pointed to its proprietary sentiment indicator.

According to the report, “CISI (Citi India Sentiment Indicator) is at levels suggesting ~10% 1yr forward returns.”

What to watch out for

For now, Citi believes any further slowdown in IT GCCs could impact jobs/wage trends is a key factor to watch. Additionally, domestic flow trends are another important trigger. Any moderation is a risk though trends have been resilient though volatile month-on-month so far

According to Citi, the AI narrative is crucial as well. “As incremental value capture shifts from AI-enablers to AI-beneficiaries, India’s relative disadvantage may change,” Citi added.

Disclaimer: Investment targets, sector calls, and market projections are based on international brokerage research and do not constitute independent financial advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. While these insights provide macroeconomic context, individual financial situations vary; readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.