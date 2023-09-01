Follow Us

RAVINDRA ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.40 Closed
-0.22-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ravindra Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.70₹48.00
₹46.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹75.00
₹46.40
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹46.50
Volume
7,633

Ravindra Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.03
  • R249.67
  • R351.33
  • Pivot
    46.37
  • S144.73
  • S243.07
  • S341.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.8146.01
  • 1066.9445.91
  • 2065.3945.97
  • 5061.7546.13
  • 10055.646.58
  • 20054.3848.22

Ravindra Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.02-1.045.361.55-19.4460.2899.14
5.852.4232.3034.0743.59130.8363.64
-3.05-12.63-4.4186.26-60.3291.291,586.59
1.5520.7929.82114.60-19.29750.39880.53
4.044.4218.5624.857.63328.91226.97
2.4819.9240.0651.650.38541.68396.29
0.52-3.1615.7225.5134.08131.1797.56
-0.08-1.7918.5131.3914.1995.30157.77
11.2411.0377.7697.16102.34171.37119.17
6.1216.0246.2371.5378.02163.0276.76
6.3711.8225.0424.217.3941.04-14.75
9.5711.9046.6089.24-6.31481.04-49.74
5.351.3139.1337.08-3.97570.81-60.60
8.108.9674.1176.5092.37568.67225.34
7.6222.0635.3719.562.76225.00101.72
6.1114.7037.4651.0163.99135.4265.06
29.9333.91102.0299.7168.03134.5669.66
2.481.1164.55145.22362.141,273.151,273.15
-5.286.0476.94102.7690.032,644.112,050.06
13.8572.9488.1295.6066.49165.40104.10

Ravindra Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Ravindra Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Ravindra Energy Ltd.

Ravindra Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104KA1980PLC075720 and registration number is 075720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vidya Murkumbi
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Narendra Murkumbi
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Vishwanath Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Robert Taylor
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shilpa Kodkany
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rachit Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ravindra Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ravindra Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is ₹637.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ravindra Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is 89.06 and PB ratio of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is 3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ravindra Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravindra Energy Ltd. is ₹46.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravindra Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravindra Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

