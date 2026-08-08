Here's the live share price of Ravindra Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ravindra Energy has gained 16.88% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Ravindra Energy has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|170.71
|170.12
|10
|172.22
|170.98
|20
|174.45
|170.4
|50
|155.55
|161.32
|100
|144.06
|152.98
|200
|147.04
|146.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ravindra Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.99%, FII holding fell to 3.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,08,888
|0.13
|44.77
|3,29,507
|0.17
|5.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Ravindra Energy - Intimation Under SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Ravindra Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 27, 2026, 02:37 PM IST IST
|Ravindra Energy - Energy In Motion Partners With HPCL To Set-Up Charging And Battery Swapping Infrastructure At Retail Outlet
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Ravindra Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 12, 2026, 04:23 AM IST IST
|Ravindra Energy - Intimation Of Grant Of ESOP By Nomination And Remuneration Committee To The Employees
Source: Dion Global
Ravindra Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104KA1980PLC075720 and registration number is 075720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 444.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 178.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravindra Energy is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ravindra Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ravindra Energy is ₹3,276.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravindra Energy are ₹171.90 and ₹165.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravindra Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravindra Energy is ₹196.20 and 52-week low of Ravindra Energy is ₹111.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ravindra Energy has shown returns of -2.91% over the past day, -9.61% for the past month, 20.43% over 3 months, 16.88% over 1 year, 54.0% across 3 years, and 26.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravindra Energy are 40.53 and 5.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global