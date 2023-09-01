Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ravindra Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104KA1980PLC075720 and registration number is 075720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is ₹637.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is 89.06 and PB ratio of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is 3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravindra Energy Ltd. is ₹46.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravindra Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Ravindra Energy Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.