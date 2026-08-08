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Ravindra Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAVINDRA ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ravindra Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹165.00 Closed
-2.91₹ -4.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ravindra Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.00₹171.90
₹165.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.80₹196.20
₹165.00
Open Price
₹170.55
Prev. Close
₹169.95
Volume
10,349

Source: Dion Global

Ravindra Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ravindra Energy has gained 16.88% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Ravindra Energy has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Ravindra Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ravindra Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5170.71170.12
10172.22170.98
20174.45170.4
50155.55161.32
100144.06152.98
200147.04146.83

Source: Dion Global

Ravindra Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ravindra Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.99%, FII holding fell to 3.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ravindra Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,08,8880.1344.77
3,29,5070.175.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ravindra Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTRavindra Energy - Intimation Under SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jul 31, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTRavindra Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 27, 2026, 02:37 PM IST ISTRavindra Energy - Energy In Motion Partners With HPCL To Set-Up Charging And Battery Swapping Infrastructure At Retail Outlet
Jul 15, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTRavindra Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 12, 2026, 04:23 AM IST ISTRavindra Energy - Intimation Of Grant Of ESOP By Nomination And Remuneration Committee To The Employees

Source: Dion Global

About Ravindra Energy

Ravindra Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104KA1980PLC075720 and registration number is 075720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 444.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 178.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Vidya Murkumbi
    Executive Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Murkumbi
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Shantanu Lath
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sidram Kaluti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Robert Taylor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Namjoshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Lahoty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Abhishek
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ravindra Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Ravindra Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ravindra Energy is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ravindra Energy?

The Ravindra Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ravindra Energy?

The market cap of Ravindra Energy is ₹3,276.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ravindra Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ravindra Energy are ₹171.90 and ₹165.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ravindra Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ravindra Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ravindra Energy is ₹196.20 and 52-week low of Ravindra Energy is ₹111.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ravindra Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ravindra Energy has shown returns of -2.91% over the past day, -9.61% for the past month, 20.43% over 3 months, 16.88% over 1 year, 54.0% across 3 years, and 26.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ravindra Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ravindra Energy are 40.53 and 5.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ravindra Energy News

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