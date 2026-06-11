The Income Tax Department has introduced pre-filled ITR forms (ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4) on its e-Filing portal, marking the start of the income tax return filing season for AY 26-27.

These pre-filed forms are undoubtedly more convenient for taxpayers to file their ITRs, but they should be mindful that these forms automatically populate certain taxpayer details, such as personal information, salary details, bank accounts, TDS, and tax payments.

These details must be double-checked against the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS to prevent significant penalties or tax notices due to mismatches.

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Hence, here are the 10 entries that taxpayers must cross-check in their pre-filed ITR forms to avoid mismatches and potential tax notices.

1. Double-check the bank account details and re-validate before submitting to avoid any failed or delayed refunds.

2.⁠ ⁠⁠The taxpayer should keep investment proof handy with them before claiming in the ITR instead of relying on the pre-filled data to avoid scrutiny.

3.⁠ ⁠⁠The taxpayer should calculate tax liability under both the new and old tax returns to check for a beneficial option.

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Employees filing ITR should obtain Form 16 from all employers worked during the tax year and double-check that the standard deduction of Rs 50,000/ Rs 75,000 can be claimed only once in a year. In case claimed more than once, pay self-assessment tax before filing ITR, said Preeti Gupta, Director, Deloitte India.

5.⁠ ⁠⁠The salary income as appearing in pre-filled ITR may not be complete and should be verified for all exemptions and broken down into various components to avoid any issue at a later stage.

6.⁠ ⁠⁠ Taxpayers claiming housing loan deduction must provide the details of the lender and the loan in the ITR, which may not be pre-populated in the ITR.

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Annual Information Statement (AIS) may not fully capture all your financial details, like purchase of unlisted shares, overseas income, exempt income, etc., hence double-check your financial transactions before submitting your ITR, stated Preeti Gupta.

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Tax challan, if any, paid must be verified before filing the ITR, as it may be missed in the pre-filled ITR.

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Pre-filled ITR will not auto-populate Schedule AL, which is applicable for taxpayers with income more than Rs 1 Cr, hence needs to be filled in correctly before filing.

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Schedule Foreign Assets (FAR) needs to be filled in manually diligently before filing ITR to not attract any penal implications under Black Money Act.

ITR filing due dates 2026

For taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 and not needing an audit, the deadline for filing ITRs for FY 2025–2026 (AY 2026–2027) is July 31, 2026.

On the other hand, individuals with business income who do not need a tax audit may file an ITR-3 or ITR-4 by August 31, 2026.

The Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline for taxpayers whose accounts need audit under the Income Tax Act is October 31, 2026. The ITR filing deadline for businesses requiring transfer pricing reports is November 30, 2026.

A belated ITR can be filed by taxpayers within 31st December 2026 whereas the revised Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for the financial year 2025-2026 (Assessment Year 2026-27) is March 31, 2027.

The deadline for filing an Updated Return (ITR-U) for the 2025–2026 fiscal year (Assessment Year 2026–2027) is March 31, 2031, as the Income Tax Department permits taxpayers to file an updated return within 48 months (4 years) following the completion of the relevant assessment year.

There is currently no CBDT announcement extending the AY 2026–2027 filing deadline; taxpayers can schedule their ITR file in accordance with the aforementioned deadlines.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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