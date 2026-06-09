The domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has identified four stocks across different sectors that it believes could offer meaningful upside from current levels.

The picks span automobiles, aviation, logistics and healthcare. According to the brokerage reports, the selected stocks have upside potential ranging from about 28% to 35%.

Let’s take a look at the four companies that have made it to Motilal Oswal’s preferred list and the reasons behind the brokerage’s outlook.

Motilal Oswal on Gabriel India

Motilal Oswal has given a ‘Buy’ rating to Gabriel India, a company traditionally known for its suspension systems business. Motilal Oswal has assigned a target price of Rs 1,266, implying an upside potential of around 29% from current levels.

As per Motilal Oswal report, Gabriel India is undergoing a significant business transformation. For several decades, the company largely operated as a suspension component manufacturer. However, the company is now expanding into multiple mobility-related businesses.

Furthermore, the brokerage house in its report noted that the Anand Group has increasingly positioned Gabriel India as its primary listed growth platform. Recent restructuring initiatives and joint ventures have been routed through the company, broadening its business profile.

Motilal Oswal noted that “Gabriel’s emergence as the group’s primary growth platform for future restructuring and JV opportunities” remains an important factor behind its positive stance.

The brokerage believes new growth opportunities in areas such as electric mobility, sunroof systems and solar dampers could expand the company’s revenue base over the coming years.

As per the report, earnings growth could also benefit from increased business integration and operational efficiencies.

Motilal Oswal added, “We initiate coverage on Gabriel India with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,266.”

Motilal Oswal on InterGlobe Aviation

In the aviation space, Motilal Oswal remains constructive on InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo. The brokerage has maintained a target price of Rs 5,600, indicating an upside potential of around 28% from the current market price.

Motilal Oswal highlighted that India’s aviation industry continues to benefit from rising passenger traffic, growing international travel demand and ongoing airport infrastructure expansion

The report added that air passenger traffic in India could more than double over the next decade. To capitalise on this opportunity, IndiGo plans to significantly increase its fleet size, passenger volumes and international capacity by FY30.

While the airline industry continues to face challenges from elevated fuel prices, currency fluctuations and disruptions in parts of the Middle East, the brokerage believes these headwinds are temporary in nature.

Motilal Oswal stated, “Looking ahead, a gradual normalization of international operations, easing Pratt & Whitney-related groundings, fleet expansion (including A321XLR-led international deployment), and resilient demand trends are expected to support performance recovery over the coming year.”

According to the report, the airline’s expanding international network, cargo business opportunities and growing premium offerings could act as additional growth drivers.

Motilal Oswal on JSW Infrastructure

Motilal Oswal has also retained a ‘Buy’ rating on JSW Infrastructure, assigning a target price of Rs 360. This implies an upside potential of approximately 34% from current levels.

As per Motilal Oswal report, India’s long-term focus on logistics efficiency, port expansion and multimodal transport connectivity creates a favourable environment for companies operating in this logistic and ports space.

Although cargo volumes were affected by temporary disruptions linked to geopolitical developments in West Asia and weaker throughput at some terminals, the brokerage expects operational performance to improve gradually.

Motilal Oswal noted, “By the start of FY28, major port expansions are expected to be completed, and the logistics business is likely to scale up sharply.”

According to the report, revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and profitability are expected to grow strongly as capacity additions become operational.

Motilal Oswal on Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care

Another stock on the brokerage’s ‘Buy’ list is Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care.

Motilal Oswal has assigned a target price of Rs 610. This implies a 35% upside potential from current levels.

Motilal Oswal stated, “Dr. Agarwal Healthcare exited FY26 with a strong all-round performance.”

The brokerage expects future growth to be driven by deeper penetration in existing markets, expansion into newer geographies and continued addition of specialist doctors. The company is also planning to add approximately 60 facilities during Financial Year 2027.

According to the report, premium surgical procedures and improved operating leverage could support profitability going forward.

What investors need to watch

According to Motilal Oswal’s reports, these four stocks are linked to different growth themes shaping the Indian economy.

Gabriel India is focused on diversification and restructuring, InterGlobe Aviation is positioned to benefit from rising air travel demand, JSW Infrastructure is expanding alongside India’s logistics and port ecosystem, while Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care continues to grow through network expansion and increasing healthcare demand.

Disclaimer: The stock recommendations, target prices, and market views featured in this article are sourced from institutional research and do not constitute an offer, solicitation, or personal investment advice. Equity investments are subject to market risks, and financial outcomes can fluctuate based on broader market dynamics. Readers should conduct independent research and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.