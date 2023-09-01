Follow Us

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.85₹14.15
₹14.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.24₹15.20
₹14.00
Open Price
₹14.05
Prev. Close
₹14.00
Volume
36,72,306

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.15
  • R214.3
  • R314.45
  • Pivot
    14
  • S113.85
  • S213.7
  • S313.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.4114.05
  • 108.514.06
  • 208.5513.72
  • 508.9912.39
  • 1009.0211.09
  • 20011.5710.08

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.06-1.5969.8868.0167.08660.2191.25
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orient Green Power Company Ltd.

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN2006PLC061665 and registration number is 061665. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair and maintenance of engines and turbines excluding aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 750.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K S Sripathi
    Chairman
  • Mr. T Shivaraman
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Chandra Ramesh
    Director
  • Mr. P Krishna Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. R Ganapathi
    Director
  • Mr. R Sundararajan
    Director
  • Ms. Sannovanda Swathi Machaiah
    Director

FAQs on Orient Green Power Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹1,373.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is 157.3 and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Green Power Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹15.20 and 52-week low of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

