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Orient Green Power Company Share Price

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BSE

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY

Shriram Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Orient Green Power Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.86 Closed
-0.70₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Green Power Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.75₹10.00
₹9.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.99₹15.04
₹9.86
Open Price
₹9.86
Prev. Close
₹9.93
Volume
1,98,369

Source: Dion Global

Orient Green Power Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Green Power Company		-0.80-3.90-19.77-7.24-25.25-8.7428.06
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Green Power Company has declined 25.25% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Green Power Company has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Orient Green Power Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Green Power Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.9410
1010.0610.02
2010.0810.12
5010.6310.41
10010.5510.65
20011.1511.27

Source: Dion Global

Orient Green Power Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Green Power Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.76%, while DII stake decreased to 1.17%, FII holding fell to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orient Green Power Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTOrient Green Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 30, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTOrient Green Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTOrient Green Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTOrient Green Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTOrient Green Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Green Power Company

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN2006PLC061665 and registration number is 061665. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1173.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K S Sripathi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. T Shivaraman
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P Krishna Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chandra Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Ganapathi
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. S M Swathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Green Power Company Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Green Power Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Green Power Company is ₹9.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Green Power Company?

The Orient Green Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Green Power Company?

The market cap of Orient Green Power Company is ₹1,156.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Green Power Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Green Power Company are ₹10.00 and ₹9.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Green Power Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Green Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Green Power Company is ₹15.04 and 52-week low of Orient Green Power Company is ₹7.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Green Power Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Green Power Company has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -20.1% over 3 months, -25.55% over 1 year, -8.87% across 3 years, and 27.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company are 17.70 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Orient Green Power Company News

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