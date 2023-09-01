What is the Market Cap of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.? The market cap of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹1,373.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is 157.3 and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is 1.42 as on .

What is the share price of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on .