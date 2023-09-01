Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN2006PLC061665 and registration number is 061665. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair and maintenance of engines and turbines excluding aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 750.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹1,373.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is 157.3 and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Green Power Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹15.20 and 52-week low of Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is ₹8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.