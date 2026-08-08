What is the share price of Orient Green Power Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Green Power Company is ₹9.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Green Power Company? The Orient Green Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Green Power Company? The market cap of Orient Green Power Company is ₹1,156.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Green Power Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Green Power Company are ₹10.00 and ₹9.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Green Power Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Green Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Green Power Company is ₹15.04 and 52-week low of Orient Green Power Company is ₹7.99 as on .

How has the Orient Green Power Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Green Power Company has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -20.1% over 3 months, -25.55% over 1 year, -8.87% across 3 years, and 27.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company are 17.70 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global