Here's the live share price of Orient Green Power Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Green Power Company
|-0.80
|-3.90
|-19.77
|-7.24
|-25.25
|-8.74
|28.06
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Green Power Company has declined 25.25% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Green Power Company has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.94
|10
|10
|10.06
|10.02
|20
|10.08
|10.12
|50
|10.63
|10.41
|100
|10.55
|10.65
|200
|11.15
|11.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Green Power Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.76%, while DII stake decreased to 1.17%, FII holding fell to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Orient Green Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Orient Green Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Orient Green Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Orient Green Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Orient Green Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Orient Green Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN2006PLC061665 and registration number is 061665. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1173.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Green Power Company is ₹9.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Green Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Green Power Company is ₹1,156.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Green Power Company are ₹10.00 and ₹9.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Green Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Green Power Company is ₹15.04 and 52-week low of Orient Green Power Company is ₹7.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Green Power Company has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -20.1% over 3 months, -25.55% over 1 year, -8.87% across 3 years, and 27.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Green Power Company are 17.70 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global