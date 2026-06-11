The markets were trading flat in the afternoon trade today. The Sensex was trading 74 points, and the Nifty 50 was at 23,200. However, tech stocks are under significant pressure. Several independent counters are buzzing with sharp moves. Triggers like the ongoing broker re-rating, sales data, and other factors are impacting price action.

Here are the top movers and shakers:

Infosys

Shares of Infosys fell by up to 3% on Thursday and emerged as the top loser in the Nifty 50. The stock took a hit after investor sentiment was weighed down by rising US inflation, expectations of prolonged higher US Fed interest rates, and concerns over global demand. Other tech stocks followed the path to trade in the red.

Aegis Logistics

The share price of Aegis Logistics rallied more than 14.6% in today’s trade to a high of Rs 918 on the NSE. The surge in the stock price came after JM Financial raised its price target by 28.3% to Rs 1,200. The brokerage house also reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

MTAR Technologies

The share price of MTAR Technologies fell more than 12% to a low of Rs 6,235.50, intra-day, on the NSE. As per news reports, a key data centre project of the company linked to Bloom Energy was abruptly put on hold. Crusoe Energy Systems LLC, which develops data centres for companies such as OpenAI and Microsoft, has paused work on a planned 1.8-gigawatt data centre campus in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Vodafone Idea

The share price of Vodafone Idea surged 4% to an intra-day high of Rs 14.49 on the NSE, breaking a three-day losing streak. Recently, the Bombay High Court quashed Department of Telecommunications (DoT) demand notices aggregating Rs 2,113 crore relating to one-time spectrum charges (OTSC).

OLA Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility’s stock price slumped 6% to the day’s low of Rs 43.42 on the NSE after the automobile sales numbers were announced by FADA. Ola Electric retailed 15,141 units, down from 18,967 units in May 2025. This reflects a 20.2% YoY decline, with market share falling from 1.11% to 0.82%.