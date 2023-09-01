Follow Us

GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.00 Closed
4.170.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.75₹5.00
₹5.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.00₹5.10
₹5.00
Open Price
₹4.80
Prev. Close
₹4.80
Volume
60,65,796

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.08
  • R25.17
  • R35.33
  • Pivot
    4.92
  • S14.83
  • S24.67
  • S34.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.864.64
  • 102.964.52
  • 203.124.16
  • 503.763.52
  • 1003.193.16
  • 2003.073.02

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.6496.08104.0875.4421.9542.86-56.52
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG2005PLC059013 and registration number is 059013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Power - Generation/Distribution
  • Address
    Darshak Chambers, Plot No:32, Ground floor House No:1-8-303/48/32, Secunderabad Telangana 500003
  • Contact
    cs.gvkpil@gvk.comhttp://www.gvk.com

Management

  • Dr. G V K Reddy
    Chairman
  • Mr. G V Sanjay Reddy
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. A Issac George
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. P V Prasanna Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ilyas Ghulam Hussain Ghouse
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rama Rao
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. N Anil Kumar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anumolu Rajasekhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹789.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is 99.8 and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

