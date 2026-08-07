Here's the live share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|-0.84
|-9.89
|-34.35
|-23.05
|-34.17
|-8.76
|-15.83
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GVK Power & Infrastructure has declined 34.17% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, GVK Power & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.39
|2.41
|10
|2.43
|2.42
|20
|2.47
|2.48
|50
|2.71
|2.64
|100
|2.81
|2.78
|200
|2.98
|3.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GVK Power & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|GVK Power & Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results Of Th
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|GVK Power & Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|GVK Power & Infra. - Newspaper Publication
|May 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|GVK Power & Infra. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 13, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|GVK Power & Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG2005PLC059013 and registration number is 059013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹2.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GVK Power & Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹374.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GVK Power & Infrastructure are ₹2.43 and ₹2.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVK Power & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹4.09 and 52-week low of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹2.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GVK Power & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -9.89% for the past month, -34.35% over 3 months, -34.17% over 1 year, -8.76% across 3 years, and -15.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure are -0.45 and -0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global