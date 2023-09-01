Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.64
|96.08
|104.08
|75.44
|21.95
|42.86
|-56.52
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG2005PLC059013 and registration number is 059013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹789.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is 99.8 and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.