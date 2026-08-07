What is the share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹2.37 as on .

What kind of stock is GVK Power & Infrastructure? The GVK Power & Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure? The market cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹374.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GVK Power & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of GVK Power & Infrastructure are ₹2.43 and ₹2.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GVK Power & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVK Power & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹4.09 and 52-week low of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹2.31 as on .

How has the GVK Power & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The GVK Power & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -9.89% for the past month, -34.35% over 3 months, -34.17% over 1 year, -8.76% across 3 years, and -15.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure are -0.45 and -0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global