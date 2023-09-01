What is the Market Cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹789.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is 99.8 and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.9 as on .

What is the share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on .