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GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.37 Closed
-1.25₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GVK Power & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.36₹2.43
₹2.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.31₹4.09
₹2.37
Open Price
₹2.40
Prev. Close
₹2.40
Volume
1,92,874

Source: Dion Global

GVK Power & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GVK Power & Infrastructure		-0.84-9.89-34.35-23.05-34.17-8.76-15.83
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GVK Power & Infrastructure has declined 34.17% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, GVK Power & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

GVK Power & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.392.41
102.432.42
202.472.48
502.712.64
1002.812.78
2002.983.05

Source: Dion Global

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GVK Power & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GVK Power & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTGVK Power & Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results Of Th
Jul 07, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTGVK Power & Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTGVK Power & Infra. - Newspaper Publication
May 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTGVK Power & Infra. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 13, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTGVK Power & Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About GVK Power & Infrastructure

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG2005PLC059013 and registration number is 059013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Power - Generation/Distribution
  • Address
    Darshak Chambers, Plot No:32, Ground floor House No:1-8-303/48/32, Secunderabad Telangana 500003
  • Contact
    cs.gvkpil@gvk.com
    www.gvkpil.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. G V K Reddy
    Chairman
  • Mr. G V Sanjay Reddy
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. P V Prasanna Reddy
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹2.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GVK Power & Infrastructure?

The GVK Power & Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure?

The market cap of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹374.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GVK Power & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GVK Power & Infrastructure are ₹2.43 and ₹2.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GVK Power & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GVK Power & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹4.09 and 52-week low of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹2.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GVK Power & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The GVK Power & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -9.89% for the past month, -34.35% over 3 months, -34.17% over 1 year, -8.76% across 3 years, and -15.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GVK Power & Infrastructure are -0.45 and -0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GVK Power & Infrastructure News

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