Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INOX WIND ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,715.85 Closed
1.3235.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,635.00₹2,729.90
₹2,715.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹522.80₹3,042.00
₹2,715.85
Open Price
₹2,635.00
Prev. Close
₹2,680.35
Volume
2,424

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,748.27
  • R22,786.53
  • R32,843.17
  • Pivot
    2,691.63
  • S12,653.37
  • S22,596.73
  • S32,558.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,002.112,683.42
  • 101,038.842,683.44
  • 20996.622,664.64
  • 50793.832,459.87
  • 100651.012,103.02
  • 200669.661,678.12

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund1,43,5520.9238.53

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inox Wind Energy Ltd.

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2020PLC113100 and registration number is 113100. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Power - Generation/Distribution
  • Address
    Plot No. 1, Khasra Nos. 264 to 267, 3rd Floor, Industrial Area, UNA Dist. Himachal Pradesh 174303
  • Contact
    bvdesai@gfl.co.inwww.iwel.co.in

Management

  • Mr. Shanti Prashad Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devansh Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vanita Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Valentine Davis
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Inox Wind Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Wind Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is ₹3,271.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inox Wind Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is 542.63 and PB ratio of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is 3.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inox Wind Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is ₹2,715.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Wind Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is ₹3,42.00 and 52-week low of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is ₹522.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data