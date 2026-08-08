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Inox Wind Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

INOX WIND ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Inox Wind Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10,382.30 Closed
-1.23₹ -129.20
As on Jun 19, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inox Wind Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10,222.05₹10,560.00
₹10,382.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,662.80₹14,000.00
₹10,382.30
Open Price
₹10,507.90
Prev. Close
₹10,511.50
Volume
1,089

Source: Dion Global

Inox Wind Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inox Wind Energy has gained 52.47% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Inox Wind Energy has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Inox Wind Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inox Wind Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510,503.7310,529.94
1010,822.6510,703.98
2011,028.2910,758.91
5010,293.7210,404.52
1009,608.3210,095.92
20010,426.679,671.06

Source: Dion Global

Inox Wind Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inox Wind Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.52%, FII holding fell to 3.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inox Wind Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 17, 2025, 11:43 PM IST ISTInox Wind Energy - Confirmation On Entitlement Of Shares Pursuant To The Scheme Of Arrangement Between Inox Wind Energy Limit
Jun 14, 2025, 04:00 AM IST ISTInox Wind Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jun 12, 2025, 02:43 AM IST ISTInox Wind Energy - Fixation Of Record Date Pursuant To The Scheme Of Arrangement
Jun 11, 2025, 01:42 PM IST ISTInox Wind Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 11, 2025, 01:39 PM IST ISTInox Wind Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Inox Wind Energy

Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106HP2020PLC010065 and registration number is 010065. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kallol Chakraborty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devansh Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vanita Bhargava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inox Wind Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Inox Wind Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind Energy is ₹10,382.30 as on Jun 19, 2025.

What kind of stock is Inox Wind Energy?

The Inox Wind Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Wind Energy?

The market cap of Inox Wind Energy is ₹12,508.15 Cr as on Jun 19, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inox Wind Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Wind Energy are ₹10,560.00 and ₹10,222.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Wind Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind Energy is ₹14,000.00 and 52-week low of Inox Wind Energy is ₹6,662.80 as on Jun 19, 2025.

How has the Inox Wind Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inox Wind Energy has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -7.84% for the past month, 6.65% over 3 months, 52.47% over 1 year, 185.15% across 3 years, and 120.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inox Wind Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Wind Energy are 14.51 and 4.30 on Jun 19, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Inox Wind Energy News

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