What is the share price of Inox Wind Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind Energy is ₹10,382.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Inox Wind Energy? The Inox Wind Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inox Wind Energy? The market cap of Inox Wind Energy is ₹12,508.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inox Wind Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Wind Energy are ₹10,560.00 and ₹10,222.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox Wind Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind Energy is ₹14,000.00 and 52-week low of Inox Wind Energy is ₹6,662.80 as on .

How has the Inox Wind Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Inox Wind Energy has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -7.84% for the past month, 6.65% over 3 months, 52.47% over 1 year, 185.15% across 3 years, and 120.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inox Wind Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Wind Energy are 14.51 and 4.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global