Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|1,43,552
|0.92
|38.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2020PLC113100 and registration number is 113100. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is ₹3,271.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is 542.63 and PB ratio of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is 3.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is ₹2,715.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is ₹3,42.00 and 52-week low of Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is ₹522.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.