Here's the live share price of Inox Wind Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inox Wind Energy has gained 52.47% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Inox Wind Energy has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10,503.73
|10,529.94
|10
|10,822.65
|10,703.98
|20
|11,028.29
|10,758.91
|50
|10,293.72
|10,404.52
|100
|9,608.32
|10,095.92
|200
|10,426.67
|9,671.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inox Wind Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.52%, FII holding fell to 3.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 17, 2025, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Inox Wind Energy - Confirmation On Entitlement Of Shares Pursuant To The Scheme Of Arrangement Between Inox Wind Energy Limit
|Jun 14, 2025, 04:00 AM IST IST
|Inox Wind Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jun 12, 2025, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Inox Wind Energy - Fixation Of Record Date Pursuant To The Scheme Of Arrangement
|Jun 11, 2025, 01:42 PM IST IST
|Inox Wind Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 11, 2025, 01:39 PM IST IST
|Inox Wind Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Inox Wind Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106HP2020PLC010065 and registration number is 010065. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox Wind Energy is ₹10,382.30 as on Jun 19, 2025.
The Inox Wind Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inox Wind Energy is ₹12,508.15 Cr as on Jun 19, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox Wind Energy are ₹10,560.00 and ₹10,222.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox Wind Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox Wind Energy is ₹14,000.00 and 52-week low of Inox Wind Energy is ₹6,662.80 as on Jun 19, 2025.
The Inox Wind Energy has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -7.84% for the past month, 6.65% over 3 months, 52.47% over 1 year, 185.15% across 3 years, and 120.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox Wind Energy are 14.51 and 4.30 on Jun 19, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global