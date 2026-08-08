What is the share price of Indo Tech Transformers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Tech Transformers is ₹3,775.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo Tech Transformers? The Indo Tech Transformers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Tech Transformers? The market cap of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹4,009.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Tech Transformers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Tech Transformers are ₹3,980.60 and ₹3,736.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Tech Transformers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Tech Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹3,980.60 and 52-week low of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹1,100.00 as on .

How has the Indo Tech Transformers performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo Tech Transformers has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, 24.35% for the past month, 40.02% over 3 months, 136.45% over 1 year, 100.73% across 3 years, and 75.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Tech Transformers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Tech Transformers are 43.21 and 10.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global