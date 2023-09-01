Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.87
|-7.99
|15.22
|142.39
|151.13
|370.96
|226.14
|4.21
|0.16
|8.24
|15.21
|11.54
|86.40
|72.89
|-5.68
|2.61
|1.15
|22.21
|-78.74
|213.06
|278.48
|2.92
|7.13
|25.95
|44.71
|63.34
|112.75
|117.48
|5.17
|4.21
|21.75
|20.04
|62.99
|148.15
|79.21
|-9.99
|25.84
|75.08
|199.34
|133.89
|209.75
|14.05
|-1.77
|21.92
|37.67
|102.83
|102.82
|398.98
|518.94
|-0.85
|34.40
|39.86
|93.08
|204.02
|1,066.17
|477.34
|0.95
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|-6.94
|0
|5.24
|34.90
|-45.97
|378.57
|179.17
|13.25
|26.36
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|15.89
|3.55
|9.27
|106.73
|85.19
|85.19
|85.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113TN1992PLC022011 and registration number is 022011. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 280.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is ₹473.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is 16.91 and PB ratio of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is 2.77 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is ₹446.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is ₹163.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.