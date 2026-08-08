Here's the live share price of Indo Tech Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Modern Malleables
|-12.40
|-34.58
|-35.80
|347.59
|2,373.94
|191.38
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Tech Transformers has gained 136.45% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Tech Transformers has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,446.71
|3,529.15
|10
|3,436.11
|3,481.03
|20
|3,366.23
|3,385.91
|50
|2,992.48
|3,073.39
|100
|2,436.33
|2,673.87
|200
|1,996.15
|2,315.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Tech Transformers saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.18%, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding rose to 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,297
|0.03
|0.42
|432
|0.01
|0.14
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:53 PM IST IST
|Indo Tech Transform. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Indo Tech Transform. - Expansion Of Product Portfolio To 400 Kv Transformer Segment
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Indo Tech Transform. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Indo Tech Transform. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|May 22, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Indo Tech Transform. - Intimation On ''Corrigendum To Board Meeting Outcome Dated May 20, 2026''
Source: Dion Global
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113TN1992PLC022011 and registration number is 022011. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 782.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Tech Transformers is ₹3,775.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Tech Transformers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹4,009.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Tech Transformers are ₹3,980.60 and ₹3,736.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Tech Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹3,980.60 and 52-week low of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹1,100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Tech Transformers has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, 24.35% for the past month, 40.02% over 3 months, 136.45% over 1 year, 100.73% across 3 years, and 75.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Tech Transformers are 43.21 and 10.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global