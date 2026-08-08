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Indo Tech Transformers Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO TECH TRANSFORMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indo Tech Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,775.00 Closed
-0.42₹ -16.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Tech Transformers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,736.25₹3,980.60
₹3,775.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,100.00₹3,980.60
₹3,775.00
Open Price
₹3,980.60
Prev. Close
₹3,791.05
Volume
1,538

Source: Dion Global

Indo Tech Transformers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26
Modern Malleables		-12.40-34.58-35.80347.592,373.94191.3889.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Tech Transformers has gained 136.45% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Tech Transformers has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

Indo Tech Transformers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Tech Transformers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,446.713,529.15
103,436.113,481.03
203,366.233,385.91
502,992.483,073.39
1002,436.332,673.87
2001,996.152,315.06

Source: Dion Global

Indo Tech Transformers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Tech Transformers saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.18%, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding rose to 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indo Tech Transformers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,2970.030.42
4320.010.14

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indo Tech Transformers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:53 PM IST ISTIndo Tech Transform. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 24, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTIndo Tech Transform. - Expansion Of Product Portfolio To 400 Kv Transformer Segment
Jul 08, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTIndo Tech Transform. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTIndo Tech Transform. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
May 22, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTIndo Tech Transform. - Intimation On ''Corrigendum To Board Meeting Outcome Dated May 20, 2026''

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Tech Transformers

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113TN1992PLC022011 and registration number is 022011. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 782.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Visweswara Reddy
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manohar Purushothaman
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sharat Chandra Kolla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudheer Vennam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Dhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sutanu Behuria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Leena M Sathyanarayanan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Tech Transformers Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Tech Transformers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Tech Transformers is ₹3,775.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Tech Transformers?

The Indo Tech Transformers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Tech Transformers?

The market cap of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹4,009.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Tech Transformers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Tech Transformers are ₹3,980.60 and ₹3,736.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Tech Transformers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Tech Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹3,980.60 and 52-week low of Indo Tech Transformers is ₹1,100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo Tech Transformers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Tech Transformers has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, 24.35% for the past month, 40.02% over 3 months, 136.45% over 1 year, 100.73% across 3 years, and 75.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Tech Transformers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Tech Transformers are 43.21 and 10.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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