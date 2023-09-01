Follow Us

INDO TECH TRANSFORMERS LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹446.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹445.10₹446.00
₹446.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹163.65₹504.00
₹446.00
Open Price
₹445.50
Prev. Close
₹446.00
Volume
8,379

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1446.3
  • R2446.6
  • R3447.2
  • Pivot
    445.7
  • S1445.4
  • S2444.8
  • S3444.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5212.62449.18
  • 10211.5444.98
  • 20211.61440
  • 50203.02401.11
  • 100198.9341.82
  • 200211.03285.55

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo Tech Transformers Ltd.

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113TN1992PLC022011 and registration number is 022011. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 280.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Visweswara Reddy
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shridhar Gokhale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sharat Chandra Kolla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Dhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sutanu Behuria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Leena M Sathyanarayanan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Tech Transformers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is ₹473.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is 16.91 and PB ratio of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is 2.77 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is ₹446.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. is ₹163.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

