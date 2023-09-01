Name
Gensol Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210GJ2012PLC129176 and registration number is 034105. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,346.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is 11.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gensol Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,920.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gensol Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,899.00 and 52-week low of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,310.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.