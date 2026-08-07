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Gensol Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

GENSOL ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Battery Storage
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gensol Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.35 Closed
-1.59₹ -0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gensol Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.21₹18.00
₹17.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.39₹45.48
₹17.35
Open Price
₹17.97
Prev. Close
₹17.63
Volume
9,212

Source: Dion Global

Gensol Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gensol Engineering		-5.24-10.15-16.55-38.08-58.62-68.62-5.12
Indosolar		7.04-14.67-23.16-23.38-8.9523.66161.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gensol Engineering has declined 58.62% compared to peers like Indosolar (-8.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Gensol Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Indosolar (161.31%).

Gensol Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gensol Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.7518.46
1020.8519.29
2021.0720.29
5022.2522.51
10025.2538.73
20053.54130.97

Source: Dion Global

Gensol Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gensol Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 35.88%, while DII stake increased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 4.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gensol Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTGensol Engineering - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jul 13, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTGensol Engineering - Clarification sought from Gensol Engineering Ltd
May 15, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTGensol Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
May 13, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTGensol Engineering - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 23, 2025, 08:52 PM IST ISTGensol Engineering - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)

Source: Dion Global

About Gensol Engineering

Gensol Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210GJ2012PLC129176 and registration number is 034105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 904.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

  • Industry
    Non Conventional Energy - Generation/Support Equip
  • Address
    15th Floor, A Block, Westgate Business Bay, Ahmedabad Gujarat 380051
  • Contact
    cs@gensol.in
    http://www.gensol.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anmol Singh Jaggi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Puneet Singh Jaggi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vibhuti Patthak Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Arun Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ali Imran Naqvi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuljit Singh Popli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gensol Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Gensol Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gensol Engineering is ₹17.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gensol Engineering?

The Gensol Engineering is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gensol Engineering?

The market cap of Gensol Engineering is ₹65.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gensol Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gensol Engineering are ₹18.00 and ₹17.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gensol Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gensol Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gensol Engineering is ₹45.48 and 52-week low of Gensol Engineering is ₹17.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gensol Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gensol Engineering has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -10.15% for the past month, -16.55% over 3 months, -58.62% over 1 year, -68.62% across 3 years, and -5.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gensol Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gensol Engineering are 0.64 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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