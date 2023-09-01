Follow Us

Gensol Engineering Ltd. Share Price

GENSOL ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,920.00 Closed
591.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gensol Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,920.00₹1,920.00
₹1,920.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,310.25₹1,899.00
₹1,920.00
Open Price
₹1,920.00
Prev. Close
₹1,828.60
Volume
21,001

Gensol Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,920
  • R21,920
  • R31,920
  • Pivot
    1,920
  • S11,920
  • S21,920
  • S31,920

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5271.491,766.05
  • 10135.751,749.38
  • 2067.871,710.63
  • 5027.150
  • 10013.570
  • 2006.790

Gensol Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
10.949.6633.9552.5270.16109.09127.94
7.43-10.2931.62107.17201.95883.40332.36
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.02-0.479.9220.13-4.59151.08114.37
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.3730.4828.5620.7124.82416.59423.73
-0.91-2.2719.9625.26-8.741,350.00823.70
-2.06-4.0320.48-14.24-47.89138.10170.27
4.9026.6226.9846.9059.40100.0452.89
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

Gensol Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Gensol Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Gensol Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    15-Aug, 2023 | 08:43 PM

About Gensol Engineering Ltd.

Gensol Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210GJ2012PLC129176 and registration number is 034105. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anmol Singh Jaggi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Puneet Singh Jaggi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jasminder Kaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kharbanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamleshkumar P Parmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gensol Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gensol Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,346.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gensol Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is 11.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gensol Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gensol Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,920.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gensol Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gensol Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,899.00 and 52-week low of Gensol Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,310.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

