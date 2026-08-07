What is the share price of Gensol Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gensol Engineering is ₹17.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Gensol Engineering? The Gensol Engineering is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gensol Engineering? The market cap of Gensol Engineering is ₹65.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gensol Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gensol Engineering are ₹18.00 and ₹17.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gensol Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gensol Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gensol Engineering is ₹45.48 and 52-week low of Gensol Engineering is ₹17.39 as on .

How has the Gensol Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Gensol Engineering has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -10.15% for the past month, -16.55% over 3 months, -58.62% over 1 year, -68.62% across 3 years, and -5.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gensol Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gensol Engineering are 0.64 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global