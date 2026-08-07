Here's the live share price of Gensol Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gensol Engineering
|-5.24
|-10.15
|-16.55
|-38.08
|-58.62
|-68.62
|-5.12
|Indosolar
|7.04
|-14.67
|-23.16
|-23.38
|-8.95
|23.66
|161.31
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.75
|18.46
|10
|20.85
|19.29
|20
|21.07
|20.29
|50
|22.25
|22.51
|100
|25.25
|38.73
|200
|53.54
|130.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gensol Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 35.88%, while DII stake increased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 4.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Gensol Engineering - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Gensol Engineering - Clarification sought from Gensol Engineering Ltd
|May 15, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Gensol Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|May 13, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Gensol Engineering - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 23, 2025, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Gensol Engineering - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
Source: Dion Global
Gensol Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210GJ2012PLC129176 and registration number is 034105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 904.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gensol Engineering is ₹17.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gensol Engineering is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gensol Engineering is ₹65.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gensol Engineering are ₹18.00 and ₹17.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gensol Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gensol Engineering is ₹45.48 and 52-week low of Gensol Engineering is ₹17.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gensol Engineering has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -10.15% for the past month, -16.55% over 3 months, -58.62% over 1 year, -68.62% across 3 years, and -5.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gensol Engineering are 0.64 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global