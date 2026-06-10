The global brokerage house Jefferies has identified three stocks from very different industries – e-commerce, infrastructure logistics and aviation – that it believes could deliver meaningful upside from current levels.

The brokerage’s preferred ideas include Meesho, Aegis Vopak Terminals and InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo. According to the brokerage reports, these stocks could benefit from sector-specific growth drivers, operational improvements and long-term industry trends.

Let’s take a look at why Jefferies remains positive on these companies.

Jefferies on Meesho

Jefferies has given a ‘Buy’ rating to this internet retail stock. It has set a target price of Rs 225, implying an upside potential of around 34% from current levels.

According to the brokerage report, Meesho has built its business around affordability-focused online shopping, particularly targeting consumers in non-metro markets.

Jefferies noted that “Meesho is building a scale-led value commerce platform anchored in affordability, discovery, & logistics efficiency.”

The brokerage believes the company’s ecosystem continues to strengthen as more users, sellers, logistics partners and content creators join the platform. This network effect is helping improve product assortment, delivery efficiency and customer engagement.

Technology also remains a key part of the business model. According to the brokerage report, tools such as “PRISM (reco engine), Vaani (voice AI), & GeoIndia LLM (addresses)” are helping improve customer experience and logistics efficiency.

Jefferies further stated that “Technology & AI are central to discovery, conversion, & cost control.”

Jefferis further in its report added that Meesho could deliver nearly 25% growth in Net Merchandise Value over the next several years while gradually improving profitability through advertising, seller services and other monetisation initiatives.

Jefferies on Aegis Vopak

Jefferies has also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Aegis Vopak Terminals, assigning a target price of Rs 240. This implies an upside potential of approximately 25%.

The brokerage report highlighted that the stock has faced pressure in recent months due to disruptions in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) imports linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to the brokerage house, “LPG imports should normalise once tensions ease.”

The report noted that India continues to remain heavily dependent on LPG imports, while the government is simultaneously exploring alternative supply sources and expanding storage infrastructure.

Jefferies estimates that Aegis Vopak could benefit significantly from upcoming capacity additions across ports and storage terminals. The company currently operates liquid and LPG storage facilities across multiple ports and plans further expansion over the coming years.

The brokerage highlighted that “Capacity additions underway” remain one of the key growth drivers for the company.

In addition, projects such as the Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline are expected to improve terminal utilisation and throughput volumes. According to Jefferies, these developments could help drive a strong earnings trajectory over the next few years.

Jefferies on IndiGo

In the aviation sector, Jefferies has given a ‘Buy’ rating on InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the IndiGo airline. The brokerage has assigned a target price of Rs 5,380, indicating a potential upside of around 20%.

As per Jefferies report, IndiGo recently outlined its long-term strategy, which balances fleet expansion with profitability.

Jefferies noted that “Capacity growth is guided at single digits in FY27, rising to mid-teens thereafter.”

Rather than aggressively adding seats in the near term, the airline is focusing on pricing discipline and yield management. According to management commentary cited in the report, the company intends to prioritise profitability before accelerating capacity expansion.

The brokerage report stated that “FY27 strategy will be price-led rather than volume-led.”

Jefferies also highlighted several long-term growth initiatives, including premium seating products, cargo operations, customer loyalty programmes and international partnerships.

According to the brokerage, “International expansion remains central to the next phase.”

What investors need to watch

According to Jefferies, each of these companies is linked to a distinct growth theme. Meesho is positioned around the expansion of value-driven online commerce, Aegis Vopak is tied to India’s growing energy and logistics infrastructure needs, while IndiGo continues to benefit from rising air travel demand and international expansion plans.

Disclaimer: Investment in equity and equity-related instruments involves high market risk, volatility, and the potential loss of principal. The specific stock references, target prices, and upside projections mentioned above are derived entirely from third-party institutional research reports by Jefferies and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations, financial advice, or an offer or solicitation by this publication. Prior to making any investment decisions based on brokerage estimates or target valuations, readers are strongly advised to conduct independent due diligence or consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor to evaluate suitability under the Indian regulatory framework. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.