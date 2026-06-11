Gold Rate Today in India

On 11 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹147,540 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹320 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹135,245 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 11 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹147,540 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹132,623, reflecting a difference of ₹14,917 or 11.25%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.25% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 147,540 147,860 320.00 0.22% 22 Carat 135,245 135,538 293.30 0.22% 18 Carat 110,655 110,895 240.00 0.22% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways after hitting a six-month low as uncertainties over the prolonged West Asia conflict keep oil prices elevated and continue to fuel inflationary concerns.

US President Donald Trump cautioned of further strikes against Tehran if they don’t strike a peace deal soon, sparking concerns over the re-opening of the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz. Majority of market participants currently weigh in a quarter basis point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 10th June 2026: Gold is down by 2.65%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

So far this year gold prices have fallen by more than 4%.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest that gold prices may remain range-bound in the near-term as traders may step in to book profits. Elevated energy costs and expectations of hawkish stance by central banks is likely to keep the scope of upside limited for the yellow metal.

“MCX Gold August is likely to rebound to Rs. 149,000/10g as prices in the international matter have taken support near $4,050/oz,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 10th June 2026: Silver is down by 0.81%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 147,730 ( 330.00 ) 135,419 ( 302.50 ) 110,798 ( 247.50 ) Bangalore 147,650 ( 330.00 ) 135,346 ( 302.50 ) 110,738 ( 247.50 ) Chennai 147,970 ( 320.00 ) 135,639 ( 293.30 ) 110,978 ( 240.00 ) Delhi 147,280 ( 330.00 ) 135,007 ( 302.50 ) 110,460 ( 247.50 ) Hyderabad 147,770 ( 330.00 ) 135,456 ( 302.50 ) 110,828 ( 247.50 ) Kolkata 147,340 ( 330.00 ) 135,062 ( 302.50 ) 110,505 ( 247.50 ) Mumbai 147,540 ( 320.00 ) 135,245 ( 293.30 ) 110,655 ( 240.00 ) Pune 147,540 ( 320.00 ) 135,245 ( 293.30 ) 110,655 ( 240.00 ) Surat 147,730 ( 330.00 ) 135,419 ( 302.50 ) 110,798 ( 247.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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