As earnings season picks up momentum, a wave of companies are all set to announce their quarterly and full-year financial results this week. Major limelight will be on IT stocks’ earnings, including Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra, as the entities will unfold their financial performance amid concerns regarding AI-led disruptions.

Banking stocks, including IDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank, will also gain traction over their highly anticipated results. Trading platform Groww will declare its first-ever audited performance since its listing.

While stocks of Trent, Shriram Finance, and Nestle India will remain in high focus, over 90+ companies are scheduled to declare their financial performance this week.

So, in case you don’t miss out on any important announcements, here is a date-wise list of all the earnings corporate India needs to look out for.

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Monday, April 20 – Groww, PNB Housing, Bank of Maharashtra in focus

The week will start with Billionbrains Garage Ventures’ schedule to consider and approve its audited quarterly and full-year financial performance on Monday, April 20.

Focus will also remain on Bank of Maharashtra, which has scheduled its board meeting for April 20 to consider and approve its financial performance, and the bank may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

Security systems company Nelco will also announce its earnings on this day, and the company’s board may also recommend a dividend.

PNB Housing and PNB Gilts have also scheduled their board meetings for Monday. Both the companies may recommend dividends as well.

April 21 – HCL Tech, Persistent, and Nestle India at the forefront

Leading IT stocks HCL Technologies and Persistent Systems will be in the limelight on Tuesday, April 21, as the companies will declare their fourth-quarter performance and full-year results. HCL Tech may recommend an interim dividend, while Persistent may recommend a final dividend for FY26.

Tuesday will be hectic as FMCG giant Nestle India too will declare its financial performance, and the company’s board may recommend a final dividend.

Tata Group’s Tata Elxsi ,and Tata Investment will declare their audited standalone and consolidated financial results on April 21 as well. The Tata Group companies will also recommend a final dividend.

Marking their first-ever audited financials since getting listed, Powerica and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute will announce their results. CMPDI may also recommend a final dividend.

April 22 – Tech Mahindra and Trent in the limelight

Indian IT major Tech Mahindra has scheduled its board meeting mid-week for Wednesday, April 22, to consider and approve its audited standalone financial performance for the fourth quarter and FY26.

Tata Group’s retail company Trent will declare its financial performance on the aforementioned date, and the board will also recommend a dividend subject to the approval of shareholders. The company will also issue bonus shares.

SBI Life Insurance and Tata Communications will also approve their financial statements on April 22, while Havells will also announce its results and will recommend a final dividend for FY26.

April 23 – Infosys, LTI Mindtree , Tata Capital in focus

IT stocks would remain the centre of attraction on Thursday, April 23, as Indian IT bellwether Infosys will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year financial performance for 2026. LTI Mindtree and Cyient will declare their financials, and Cyient will also recommend a final dividend.

Mahindra Logistics, Indian Energy Exchange, and UTI AMC will also announce their financial performance, and alongside, the companies may also recommend a dividend for FY26.

Adani Energy Solutions, Blue Stone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Tata Capital, and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) will be some of the many companies declaring their Q4 and full-year financials on Thursday.

In total, 22 companies will announce their financial results on April 23.

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April 24 – Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank

Corporate India would keep an eye on the stock of Reliance Industries, as the company has scheduled its board meeting to declare its financial performance on Friday, April 24. The company may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

Stocks of IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, and Shriram Finance would also gain traction as these financial institutions will announce their financial results for the reporting period and also recommend a dividend.

Markets would watch out for the stocks of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and Chennai Petroleum Corporation, as these PSUs will announce their financial results on Friday and also recommend a final dividend.

Adani Green Energy too has scheduled its board meeting to declare its financials on April 24. Tamil Nadu Newsprint, Can Fin Homes, and Zensar Technologies too would announce their results on the aforementioned date and also recommend a dividend for FY26.

April 25 – Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank results on Saturday

Major banking sector stocks usually tend to drive investor attention over the weekends, as Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank will declare their standalone and consolidated financial results on Saturday, April 25.

Axis Bank will also recommend a final dividend and may announce fundraising through the issuance of certain securities.

Also, Aditya Birla Group’s India Cements would remain in focus as the company will consider and approve its standalone and consolidated financial statements on Saturday.

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April 26 – Avantel to declare results and recommend dividend

Satellite communications company Avantel will announce its Q4 and full-year results for the financial year ending 2026 on Sunday, April 26. The company’s board will also propose the recommendation of a final dividend for FY26.

At the board meeting, the senior management will also consider the director’s report and fix the date for its annual general meeting, Avantel said in its regulatory filing.

Conclusion

It will be a hectic week for corporate India, with 94 companies announcing their financial performance. Many of these may announce a dividend, while others may not meet investor expectations.

Readers should also check the official NSE and BSE websites, along with the companies’ official websites, for more information relating to analyst calls and earnings timing.