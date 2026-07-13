Emcure Pharmaceuticals has acquired 12.05% of its biopharma subsidiary, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. Emcure is acquiring the minority stake held by Sanjay Singh. The acquisition of the minority stake is at Rs 231.87 crore. Gennova will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure.

Emcure said the transfer of the mRNA business is part of restructuring Gennova’s business and focusing on core areas of biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars and adjacent therapeutic platforms. Samit Mehta will lead Gennova as whole-time director and CEO.

After two decades with Gennova, Singh has moved on to his own venture, Immunoscript Life Science. The mRNA business of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has been sold to Immunoscript Life Science on a slump sale basis for Rs 139.50 crore.

Satish Mehta, managing director and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, acknowledged Singh’s contribution and two decades of scientific leadership at Gennova, where he built platforms and products. Gennova developed India’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

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Immunoscript, incorporated in April 2026 and promoted by Singh, former director and CEO of Gennova, will work in advanced precision immunology. It will be integrating biological engineering, AI, and scalable biomanufacturing technologies to accelerate the development of next-generation vaccines and advanced therapeutics for precision healthcare.

Immuno is currently focusing on reimagining cancer treatment through multiplexed mRNA medicines. Immunoscript believes that the next breakthroughs in cancer therapy will not come from a single gene or checkpoint but from intelligent combinations of immune-activating signals encoded in mRNA.

Gennova will focus on its biologics franchise, biosimilars development, and adjacent therapeutic platforms, leveraging its established mammalian and microbial biomanufacturing platforms. Samit Mehta said Gennova will continue to anchor the Group’s biologics and biosimilars capabilities and complement Emcure’s broader R&D and pipeline priorities.

Gennova’s turnover in FY26 was Rs 491.74 crore with a net profit of Rs 5.42 crore. The mRNA business has contributed Rs 64.71 crore in revenue (FY26), representing 0.71% of Emcure’s consolidated revenue and 2.68% (Rs 132.63 crore) of the consolidated net worth.