Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a series of leadership appointments and organisational changes, creating new business groups across key verticals and geographies as it seeks to sharpen focus on client needs amid AI-driven shifts in the information technology industry.

Internal emails sent on Sunday by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan and Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian, reviewed by FE, outlined changes across core markets, including the Americas, the UK and Europe, and businesses spanning Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), technology services, communications and media.

As part of the restructuring, TCS has split its BFSI Americas business into two business groups. Susheel Vasudevan, currently Business Group Head for BFSI Americas, will move to a strategic role reporting to Krithivasan after more than three decades with the company.

Rakesh Kumar, currently ISU (industry solution unit) head for BFSI US West, and Mohan Veeturi, ISU head for BFSI US East Banking, will head the two newly formed BFSI Americas businesses.

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“We are witnessing profound shifts in our industry driven by AI, changing client expectations, platform modernisation, and new operating models. It is important to stay close to the changing needs of our clients and markets and strengthen our leadership bandwidth to bring even greater focus,” Krithivasan wrote.

Reorganizing the Core

BFSI is TCS’ largest revenue-generating vertical, while North America contributes 48% of the company’s topline.

TCS has also created a dedicated US West Coast Business Group to deepen its presence in one of the world’s largest technology and innovation hubs, home to leading companies in software, semiconductors, product engineering and AI.

“To strengthen leadership focus and deepen our engagement in this high-potential market, we are setting up a dedicated US West Coast Business Group. This business group will focus on accelerating growth in these industry segments, while also expanding TCS’ participation in the broader innovation ecosystem,” Subramanian wrote.

She added that the new unit will help expand the company’s participation in the broader innovation ecosystem by bringing together technology companies, startups, academia and other ecosystem partners.

Akhilesh Tripathi will head the new business group while continuing to lead Digitate in the interim and report to Subramanian.

TCS has also merged its Communications, Media, Information Services and Technology businesses into a single business group. In his email, Krithivasan said the combined unit will enable deeper client relationships, more integrated propositions and faster scaling of solutions for customers operating at the intersection of technology, content, connectivity and digital business models. V Rajanna, who currently heads the Technology, Software & Services Business Group, will lead the combined business and report to Krithivasan.

The reshuffle also includes the creation of dedicated Energy, Resources & Utilities (ERU) and Travel, Transport & Hospitality (TTH) business groups, to be led by Sabyasachi Chandra and Arun Pradeep, respectively.

Consolidation and Adjacencies

It also named Kumaranarayanan as head of the Cyber Security unit, Ganesa Vaikuntam as ISU head of the Life Sciences business for the UK and Europe, while Akhilesh Tiwari will lead global sales for Autonomous Business Operations (ABO), a newly created organisation focused on driving sales across industry-specific and enterprise business operations.

Separately, Rajnish Palande has been appointed Global Head of the ServiceNow Business Unit following TCS’ expanded strategic partnership with the enterprise software company. In Canada, Manmeet Chhabra has been named Country Head, succeeding Soumen Roy, who will lead TCS’ Global Value & Innovation Centres Business Unit.

The leadership changes take effect immediately, according to the internal communications.