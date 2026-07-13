IT services company LTM on Monday announced a partnership with Anthropic to push adoption of its AI tools at the enterprise level. Anthropic’s AI tools will combine with LTM’s enterprise implementation expertise to help clients move from pilot programmes to production to boost productivity gains while ensuring quality and transparency, according to a release.

The partnership will focus on enabling the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hi-tech, consumer and production sectors, it said.

The three strategic areas under focus include the LTM BlueVerse AI Delivery Fabric which will serve as the enterprise implementation layer for Claude adoption, integrating Claude and Claude Code into delivery workflows across AI-led software engineering, application modernisation, agent orchestration, site reliability engineering, observability and chaos engineering.

LTM CEO and MD Venu Lambu said the company will help clients accelerate AI adoption and translate AI investments into measurable business outcomes through its partnership with Anthropic. LTM is “bringing trusted frontier AI technology to the centre of how they do what they do best — help their clients build, modernise, and run their software,” said Chris Ciauri, MD, international, Anthropic.

LTM also plans to scale up its AI1000 initiative to train and deploy thousands of forward deployed engineers and Claude-certified architects who can work with clients. It will establish a dedicated centre of excellence for Claude to scale up the partnership and build reusable skills, agentic minimum viable products, reference architectures and playbooks spanning cloud-native and platform-based applications.

The centre will serve as the governance backbone across responsible use, agent lifecycle, model governance and data privacy compliance. It will also maintain delivery timelines as Claude’s capabilities evolve.

The partnership will also offer joint go-to-market initiatives. Meanwhile, LTM is expanding adoption of Claude and other tools internally with autonomous learning feedback given to its CoE and BlueVerse ecosystem.

“Combining Claude with LTM’s BlueVerse ecosystem, deep domain expertise, technology capabilities, and AI1000 talent initiative create a powerful foundation for enterprises to embed AI across their business and modernise at scale,” said Lambu.

“LTM brings delivery expertise, trained people, and long-standing client relationships across industries, and their customers want to embed Claude into the systems they rely on,” said Ciauri.