In 1969, a lab technician working a quiet government desk in Ahmedabad started a rather unique side hustle. He started producing homemade detergent powder in the backyard of his house, loading it onto his bicycle and then pedalling around the neighbourhood to sell it door to door.

At that time, it seemed like an inconsequential experiment. However, it grew into a business empire that dared to achieve the impossible – becoming a threat to a multinational giant like Hindustan Unilever.

This is the remarkable story of the cycle-riding man who went on to build one of corporate India’s most successful stories.

The Genesis: How Karsanbhai Patel formulated a Rs 3 threat to surf

Karsanbhai Khodidas Patel was born in 1945 into a farming family in Ruppur, Gujarat. He completed his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry by the age of twenty-one and, rather than head back to the land his family worked, took up a job as a lab technician at New Cotton Mills in Ahmedabad, part of the Lalbhai Group.

From there he moved to the Geology and Mining Department of the Gujarat government, a steady, unremarkable post that gave him a scientist’s grounding but nothing resembling the entrepreneurial life that would eventually make him one of India’s wealthiest industrialists.

It was in 1969, while still holding down that government job, Karsanbhai began experimenting after office hours. Hindustan Lever’s Surf dominated the detergent market at the time, priced anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 15 per kg, which was not something every Indian household could afford at that time. The alternative for the middle class and the poor was the harsh, hand-damaging soap bar.

Karsanbhai, working through trial and error in the back of his own house, eventually landed on a phosphate-free, yellow detergent powder that he could sell for a mere Rs 3 a kilogram, according to GQ India. As per media reports, he named it Nirma, after his daughter, Nirupama.

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Bicycle to Workshop: The low-cost economics that upended Hindustan Unilever

For three years, Karsanbhai cycled from neighbourhood to neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, selling packets of his detergent door-to-door, offering anxious first-time buyers a money-back guarantee if the product failed to satisfy them, and it worked. Nirma quickly became the cheapest detergent available in the city.

Its low cost combined with a formula gentle enough not to damage hands or clothes made it an instant hit among the very households that MNCs like Hindustan Lever had priced out of the market. Confident that he had something durable, Karsanbhai resigned from his government position after three years and set up a proper workshop in an Ahmedabad suburb.

What made Nirma’s economics work was not just its price point but the way Karsanbhai structured his operation. He deliberately kept the business within the small-scale industries category and manufactured nearly all of his own raw ingredients in-house, a decision that let him undercut MNC pricing by roughly 75% while still protecting his margins, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. Within a decade, Nirma had become the largest-selling detergent brand in the country, eclipsing a market that had, until then, belonged almost entirely to Hindustan Lever.

The Masterstroke: Engineering a 90% stock shortage alongside the iconic jingle

By the early 1980s, the brand was going through a rough patch. Patel engineered a deliberate shortage, pulling back roughly 90% of Nirma’s stock from the market and calling in outstanding retailer credit at the same time.

For close to a month, shoppers went looking for the familiar yellow packet and found nothing, while retailers, watching a fast-moving product disappear from their shelves, began pressing Patel to restore supply.

He let the shortage run for another month before obliging, by which point demand for Nirma had reached a fever pitch, and when the stock finally returned to shelves, sales overtook even Hindustan Lever’s Surf.

The timing coincided with the moment Nirma found its enduring public face. In 1982, the agency Purnima Advertising produced a jingle built around Karsanbhai’s own daughter, dressed in a frock as white as the detergent’s promise, twirling on screen in an advertisement that generations of Indian television viewers would come to know by heart.

The FMCG Counter-Attack: How Nirma forced HUL to launch wheel

Karsanbhai Patel was not content with dominance in the economy segment alone. Having established Nirma as the default detergent for a price-sensitive India, he turned his attention to beauty soap, a category where Hindustan Lever had faced almost no serious domestic competition.

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Soon, Nirma became a strong number two in the soap category and, in doing so, widened the scope of competition well beyond the low end of the market where it had first made its name, according to the report by CNBC-TV18.

Hindustan Lever, to its credit, did not simply cede ground. The company restructured its own portfolio and pricing in response to Nirma’s incursion, eventually launching Wheel at a price point designed to neutralise Nirma’s core advantage, while continuing to defend its leadership in the premium and mid-range segments through Surf and Rin.

Few Indian brands have managed to stay in public memory the way Nirma has. Much of that has to do with its advertising. The little girl in the white frock, inspired by founder Karsanbhai Patel’s daughter Nirupama, went on to become the brand’s enduring logo, while the catchy ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ jingle found its way into millions of Indian homes. Years later, as the brand evolved and celebrities such as Sonali Bendre came on board in later years, the jingle remained instantly recognisable and still easy to hum decades later.

Because Nirma’s manufacturing was, from the outset, a labour-intensive operation, the company also grew into one of India’s larger private employers, with a workforce of around 14,000 people by 2004. Its detergent was made without certain phosphates as well, which gave it something of an environmental edge over rival products at a time when almost nobody in Indian FMCG was thinking about that question at all.

Industrial Evolution: Pivoting from laundry aisles to a $1.4 billion powerhouse

Nirma’s ambitions eventually stretched well past the laundry aisle. The company expanded into toilet soaps, premium detergents, and edible salt under the Shudh brand, the last of which found lasting success even as ventures into shampoo and toothpaste struggled to gain traction.

The company also built a significant presence in cement, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and packaging, and in 2016, Karsanbhai made his largest single move yet, acquiring LafargeHolcim’s cement business in India for roughly $1.4 billion.

How Karsanbhai Patel built Nirma University and backed entrepreneurship

Karsanbhai’s interests, much like those of other industrialists of his generation who built something out of nothing, did not stay confined to balance sheets. In 1995, he founded the Nirma Institute of Technology in Ahmedabad, which grew into one of Gujarat’s leading engineering colleges.

An Institute of Management followed soon after, and in 2003 the two were consolidated into the Nirma University of Science and Technology, run under the Nirma Education and Research Foundation. In 2004, he launched Nirmalabs, an initiative built around training and incubating first-time entrepreneurs, a cause that mirrored, in some sense, the same leap of faith he himself had taken back in 1969.

Awards, billionaire status and why Karsanbhai Patel stayed away from the limelight

The honours arrived steadily as Nirma’s fortunes grew. Karsanbhai twice served as Chairman of the Development Council for Oils, Soaps and Detergents, was named the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Outstanding Industrialist of the Eighties, and received the Udyog Ratna award from the Federation of Association of Small Scale Industries of India in 1990.

In 2001, Florida Atlantic University conferred an honorary doctorate on him in recognition of his entrepreneurial and philanthropic record, and in 2010, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri, presented by then-President Pratibha Patil. Forbes has tracked his rise on its rich list for over a decade, from a ranking of 38th among Indian billionaires in 2017 with a net worth of $3.6 billion, to 30th in 2019 at $3.9 billion, with Hurun estimating his fortune at $9 billion as of 2024.

For a man who built one of India’s most recognisable consumer brands, Karsanbhai has remained notably private, rarely stepping into the kind of public conversation that founders of comparable stature tend to court.

What Nirma looks like today under the next generation of the Patel family

Nirma went private in 2012, and Patel has since handed over much of the day-to-day running of the group to his children. What began as a one-man operation cycling detergent packets through Ahmedabad’s lanes is now a diversified conglomerate spanning cement, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and education, built almost entirely on the conviction that India’s poorer households deserved a product nobody had bothered to design for them.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Karsanbhai Patel and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.