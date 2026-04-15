The market maintained the momentum in midday trade on April 15, 2026. The Nifty 50 hovered around 24,200 up around 2%, while Sensex held near 78,070, higher by 1,230 points. There was breadth, there was participation, and more importantly, there were specific stocks doing their own thing, ignoring the broader noise when needed and reacting sharply when pushed.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Swaraj Engines

Swaraj Engines share price rose around 7% after it reported a 20.12% rise in profit after tax to Rs 54.56 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 45.42 crore a year earlier, supported by strong customer demand and higher engine volumes. Revenue from operations increased 20.17% to Rs 545.79 crore from Rs 454.16 crore, while engine sales rose to 55,004 units from 45,594 units. The company said, “Driven by strong customer demand, Swaraj Engines continued to showcase impressive performance in Q4 of the fiscal year 2026. The company sustained its growth momentum, marking the 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth. Swaraj Engines achieved its highest-ever engine sales volume and profit for the quarter ended 31st March 2025.” EBITDA rose 21.10% to Rs 75 crore, with margin at 13.74%.

MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies shares rose about 10% by midday to Rs 4,834.40, hitting a 52-week high, driven by developments linked to Bloom Energy’s expanded deal with Oracle. MTAR remains a key supplier to Bloom Energy, manufacturing critical components used in fuel cell systems. The company had secured Rs 386 crore in orders from Bloom Energy in September 2025, as per Reuters. The stock has gained about 100% year-to-date.

Metal stocks

JTL Industries led the gains, rising 10.21%, making it the strongest performer in the pack. The sharp move comes even as the overall sector trend remains weak, indicating stock-specific buying interest rather than a broad-based recovery across metal stocks.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls gained 6.60%, while Bansal Wire Industries moved up 6.16%, placing them among the top gainers after JTL Industries. Lloyds Engineering Works also advanced 5.87%, and Jindal Saw rose 5.34%. The gains across these companies suggest continued interest in select industrial and wire-related businesses despite pressure on the wider metal space.

RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation of India shares rose about 13.5% by midday after the company secured multiple orders. It received a Rs 43.96 crore order from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for security-related services. It also secured two orders from Rail Vikas Nigam worth Rs 255.27 crore and Rs 309.28 crore for tunnel communication systems across 36 km and 42.7 km. A Rs 17.13 crore order from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti was cancelled due to “unavoidable administrative circumstances”. Revenue rose 19% YoY to Rs 913 crore, order book stood at Rs 8,497 crore, and operating profit rose nearly 10% YoY.

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company shares traded about 4.21% higher by midday after reacting to its Q4 FY26 results. The company reported a 10.37% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 763.42 crore and a 19.53% increase in revenue to Rs 1,517.01 crore. However, profit declined 16.76% sequentially from Rs 917.09 crore, which led to initial weakness in the stock. Assets under management stood at Rs 11,047.87 billion with a 13.5% market share, while monthly systematic transactions rose to Rs 51.04 billion. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 12.40 per share.

Paytm share price

One97 Communications shares rose about 3.03% by midday after the company became majority Indian-owned, with domestic shareholding rising to 50.3% as of March 2026. Domestic institutional investors increased their stake to 23.1%, with mutual funds at 16.6% and insurance companies at 5.1%. The company also reported a profit after tax of Rs 225 crore in Q3 FY26, marking its third consecutive profitable quarter.

HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services shares rose about 3.19% to Rs 634.40 by midday ahead of its Q4 FY26 results. The board is scheduled to approve financial results, consider a dividend, and evaluate fund raising via non-convertible securities. In Q3 FY26, profit after tax rose 36.44% to Rs 644 crore, while net interest income increased 22.1% to Rs 2,285 crore.

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages shares rose about 3.42% during the session, supported by expectations of stronger summer demand. CRISIL expects soft drink bottlers to post around 15% growth, aided by higher temperatures and deeper market reach, with summer contributing nearly 40% of annual sales according to media reports. However, rising crude prices are increasing packaging costs, which may impact margins by up to 250 basis points.

LIC

LIC shares rose about 3.93% after the company announced its first-ever bonus issue. The board approved a 1:1 bonus issue under which shareholders will receive one additional share for each existing share. The company plans to capitalise up to Rs 6,325 crore from reserves, which stood at about Rs 1.5 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025.

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy Ltd. shares rose about 7.06% by midday after foreign institutional investors increased their stake to 23.8% in the March quarter from 22.8%. Trading volumes remained high with around 80 million shares exchanged.

IT stocks rally

Unicommerce eSolutions, Vakrangee, Cyient, Netweb Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services

IT stocks rose up to 5%, with Nifty IT gaining over 2% by midday after easing concerns around AI-led disruption and improving sentiment following expectations of fresh Iran-US talks. The sector also tracked gains on Wall Street. Unicommerce eSolutions rose 9.23%, Vakrangee 7.78%, Cyient 7.65%, and Netweb Technologies 7.18%, while Tata Consultancy Services gained about 2.89%.