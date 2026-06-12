With the summer travel season in full swing, many people are heading to popular hill destinations like Nainital in Uttarakhand. This has led to a heavy rush on trains, with tickets becoming hard to get as most services are running full.

To manage this demand and make travel easier, Western Railway has announced a special weekly train between Valsad and Lalkuan. This additional service will help reduce congestion and provide more options for passengers travelling to Uttarakhand during this busy period.

The special train will run on selected dates in June and July 2026 at a special fare. Check out the train’s schedule, timings, stoppages, and coach composition.

ALSO READ IRCTC to launch new website by July 15 after booking complaints

All you need to know about this special train: Full Schedule

The special train will operate on select days between June and July 2026, ensuring weekly service during this period.

The special train between Lalkuan and Valsad (Train No. 05344) will run every Thursday on 18, 25 June, and on 2 and 9 July 2026.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Valsad to Lalkuan (Train No. 05343) will run on 19 and 26 June, and on 3 and 10 July, running every Friday during this period.

Train timings: The Valsad–Lalkuan special train will depart from Valsad at 15:25 hrs every Friday and will reach Lalkuan at 17:45 hrs the next day. Similarly, the Lalkuan–Valsad special train will depart at 09:00 hrs every Thursday and will arrive at Valsad at 12:00 hrs the next day.

Route, Important halts, and coach composition

On its journey, the train will stop at several key stations, including Surat, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura, Mathura Cantt, Kasganj, Badaun, and Bareilly City. These halts have been planned to benefit passengers travelling across different regions.

The train will consist of multiple classes of accommodation to cater to different passenger needs. These include AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, AC 3-tier economy, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.