The Indian equity markets are in a phase where optimism and caution are moving together. The key question on everyone’s mind is where are the markets headed from here?

On one hand, corporate earnings remain resilient, domestic capex is showing signs of revival and financial companies continue to deliver strong profitability. However, geopolitical tension, volatility in crude prices and concerns over global growth are forcing brokerages to temper their expectations.

Several leading brokerages such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, CLSA, Kotak Institutional Equities, Citi, Motilal Oswal and Antique Stock Broking have revised their index targets and tempered down estimates to factor in these aspects.

Brokerage Index Target Time Period Key View Citi Nifty 26,000 12 Months Geopolitical risks, AI concerns, El Niño Morgan Stanley Sensex 89,000 June 2027 Strong domestic demand and capex cycle Goldman Sachs Nifty 25,900 12 Months Lower earnings growth outlook Antique Stock Broking Nifty 27,000 March 2027 Earnings downgrade risk Motilal Oswal Nifty Earnings 15-16% Growth FY27 Positive earnings outlook Kotak Institutional Equities Nifty Earnings 18% Growth FY27 Strong earnings recovery expected

Citi cuts 1-year Nifty target to 26,000 in geo-political risks

Global brokerage firm Citi has cut the 12-month Nifty target to 26,000 from 27,000 earlier.

According to them, the key concerns include –

– Geopolitical and resulting macro challenges could continue

– AI – India is not a significant participant in infra roll out.

Citi highlighted that “medium to longer-term implications on jobs/wages/consumption needs to be monitored.”

That said, they believe one shouldn’t ignore the medium term positives. These include –

– Domestic demand has held up well

– India’s weightage in EM index is now 11% vs 20% in mid-2024

– Domestic flows have sustained through the relatively weak market performance.

Overall, Citi believes that the “combined impact of geopolitics, AI & El-Nino risk has resulted in a subdued sentiment, particularly among FIIs.”

However, they believe that a healthy medium-term outlook & low positioning “implies that any resolution of the West Asia situation & pause in FII outflows could result in upsides.”

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by next June

Another global brokerage house, Morgan Stanley’s projection has set a base-case target of 89,000 for the BSE Sensex by June 2027. That implies an upside of roughly 19% from current levels.

The brokerage’s outlook is built on the view that India remains a “low beta growth market” with improving domestic demand, a strong capex cycle, and resilient corporate profitability.

Morgan Stanley also outlined two alternate scenarios. These includes –

Bull case: Sensex could reach 100,000 if crude oil prices stay below $80 per barrel and earnings growth accelerates to around 19% annually.

Bear case: Sensex could fall to 66,000 if oil prices rise above $120 per barrel, leading to tighter monetary policy and a global slowdown.

Sensex Scenarios

Scenario Sensex Target Assumptions Bull Case 100,000 Crude below $80, earnings growth ~19% Base Case 89,000 Stable growth environment Bear Case 66,000 Crude above $120, global slowdown Morgan Stanley projections

CLSA India Strategy: ‘Maximum pain’ surpassed

In its India strategy report released in April, CLSA pointed out that India might have surpassed the “maximum pain” point regarding both the Iran conflict and its impact on the market.

After 18 months of being bearish, they turned constructive on Indian stocks at the start of FY27.

“With sentiment reaching extreme bearishness and valuations (on both an absolute and relative basis) trading below 10-year averages, we argue that the risk-reward profile for Indian equities has finally balanced after 18 months of being unfavourable,” CLSA added.

Goldman Sachs cut 12-month Nifty target to below 26,000

Another key brokerage house, Goldman Research has lowered its 12-month Nifty target to 25,900 from 29,300 earlier. According to the report released in late March, the brokerage believes the near-term risk remains tilted to the downside.

The global brokerage house highlighted that, “We lower our earnings growth forecast materially for India, by 9 pp cumulatively over the next 2 years, to 8% /13% for CY26/27.”

Motilal Oswal: Nifty likely to clock 15-16% earnings growth in FY27

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings to grow 15–16% year-on-year in FY27. This will be supported mainly by –

– Banking and Financial Services (BFSI)

– Oil & Gas

– Automobiles

The report highlighted that India’s corporate profit-to-GDP ratio for the Nifty-500 universe reached an all-time high of 5.2% in FY26.

According to the Motilal Oswal Strategy report, a favourable base has likely been set for Indian equities following the sharp underperformance of India in FY26, along with record FII outflows. The brokerage house sees the Middle East tension as the biggest overhang for the Indian markets.

“While the duration of the ongoing Iran-Israel war remains the key overhang, a resolution to the conflict is expected to release pent-up positive sentiment and help Indian markets recoup some of the losses and underperformance experienced in FY26. While the ongoing war has hit the current earnings estimates, the effect has not been as sharp as observed in FY25.’

Moreover, they are hopeful that a plethora of policy measures should incrementally prop up earnings growth.

Kotak sees FY27 Nifty earnings growth at 18%

According to Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities, Nifty earnings may see 18% growth in FY27.

The report highlighted that several critical factors are influencing their outlook going forward.

West Asia Crisis impact: Kotak, in its analysis highlighted that the market performance in the near-term hinges on when and how the West Asian crisis is resolved. They anticipate adverse impact on the economy if it prolongs. Kotak’s base-case scenario assumes gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of the war in the near-term.

Kotak further pointed out that “while top-down index valuations appear reasonable on an absolute basis, bottom-up valuations across sectors vary widely.”

Earnings growth expectations

Brokerage FY27 Earnings Growth Estimate Motilal Oswal 15-16% Kotak Institutional Equities 18% Goldman Sachs (CY27) 13%

Antique revises Nifty target lower to 27,000

For the Nifty 50, Antique Stock Broking have also revised their March 2027 target to 27,000, down from an earlier target of 28,000.

The brokerage said the revision reflects the possibility of earnings downgrades in the coming quarters because of –

– Geopolitical tension in West Asia

– Potentially deficient monsoon conditions

– Higher crude oil prices

– Slower global growth

Antique’s target is based on a 19x price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple applied to its FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimate of 1,435.

The report also warned of a possible 4% earnings downgrade for FY27 if macro risks persist.

What sectors are brokerages bullish on?

Despite the downward revision of Nifty, Sensex target by many, it’s not all gloom and doom. Most are leaning toward domestic cyclical sectors rather than defensive or the globally sensitive sector.

They expect these sectors to drive the next wave of growth cycle.

Industrials and capital expenditure themes remain strong

Both Morgan Stanley and Antique Stock Broking are overweight on Industrials, citing India’s infrastructure expansion, manufacturing push and private capex recovery.

Morgan Stanley specifically highlighted sectors such as:

– Energy infrastructure

– Mining

– Defence

– Fertilizers

– Semiconductors

– Data centres

Antique Stock Broking has taken an even stronger stance on Industrials & Defence, calling it a “Strong Overweight” position in its model portfolio.

Even Citi highlighted that the key ‘Overweight’ bets include financials, telecom, healthcare, utilities and defence.

Sector Brokerages Positive Financials Citi, Morgan Stanley, Antique Industrials Morgan Stanley, Antique Defence Citi, Morgan Stanley, Antique Healthcare Citi Utilities Citi Consumer Discretionary Morgan Stanley Telecom Citi

Financials remain a core overweight bet

The brokerages continue to see strength in financial stocks.

Morgan Stanley is overweight on Financials because it believes –

– Net Interest Margins (NIMs) are bottoming out

– Credit growth remains healthy

– Asset quality remains stable

Antique Stock Broking also remains overweight on Banks and NBFCs, highlighting –

– Strong corporate lending

– Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) lending growth

– Healthy performance in Asset Management Companies (AMCs)

Some of the common preferred names across brokerages include-

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

State Bank of India (SBI)

Federal Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Consumer discretionary preferred over staples

Another major theme is the preference for Consumer Discretionary over Consumer Staples.

Morgan Stanley has its largest overweight position in Consumer Discretionary, expecting stronger consumption growth. This is driven by –

– Lower interest rates

– Improved income growth

– Potential tax benefits

IT and defensive sectors face a cautious view

Interestingly, Information Technology (IT) services are not among the top preferred sectors for most brokerages right now.

Antique Stock Broking remains underweight on IT services because of –

– Weak discretionary spending globally

– Longer decision-making cycles among clients

– Slower demand visibility

However, Morgan Stanley has kept IT at an equal-weight stance, calling it a “barbell strategy” sector that could benefit if global companies increasingly rely on Indian firms for Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation.

Citi highlighted that “Significant slowdown in IT GCCs could impact jobs/wage trends – while there has been some slowdown, worsening would be a key watch.”

What are the key risks markets are watching?

Some of the major concerns raised by these brokerages include –

1. West Asia conflict and oil prices

The biggest near-term risk remains geopolitical tension in West Asia. Higher crude oil prices could –

– Increase inflation

– Pressure India’s trade balance

– Reduce consumer spending power

– Force tighter monetary policy

Morgan Stanley’s bear-case scenario specifically assumes crude oil averaging above $120 per barrel.

2. Monsoon uncertainty

Antique warned that a deficient monsoon could hurt rural demand and lead to earnings downgrades in consumer-facing sectors. Even Citi pointed to El Nini conditions as a key factor influencing the call to cut Nifty estimates.

3. Global growth slowdown

A slowdown in the US or global economy could affect –

– IT services exports

– Metal demand

– Foreign institutional flows

– Corporate investment sentiment

Why India still looks better than many emerging markets

The brokerages continue to argue that India remains relatively attractive compared with many emerging markets.

According to Antique Stock Broking, India’s expected FY27 earnings growth is around 15.9% to 16.6%, higher than markets such as Malaysia, Thailand and Brazil.

The Return on Equity (RoE) for the Nifty 50 is around 16.7%, compared with about 12-13% for China and South Korea.

The brokerage house Morgan Stanley also highlighted that India’s Price-to-Book valuation relative to MSCI Emerging Markets is currently below its long-term average.

Citi believes that any “resolution of the West Asia situation & pause in FII outflows could result in upsides” for India. They are upbeat about the medium-term outlook.

What investors need to watch

A few factors are likely to determine market direction in the next few months. These include –

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– Corporate earnings for Q1FY27, especially in banking, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors.

– Crude oil prices – This remains a major macro risk for India.

– Monsoon progress as well as the rural demand trends.

– Government capital expenditure and infrastructure spending.

– Global central bank policies, especially the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance.

– FII flows – This is because the foreign positioning in India remains an important sentiment driver.

Of these most brokerages see the resolution of the West Asia crisis and the impact on crude as the most important trigger for Indian markets.

Disclaimer: Investment analysis and index targets presented in this report are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a direct offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Given the specific market predictions, economic risks, and sector commentaries detailed—including references to SME segments and global valuations—equities involve substantial volatility risks. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any concrete investment decisions based on these brokerage projections. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.