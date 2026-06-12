The latest update to ChatGPT Images has been nothing short of incredible. The latest model works wonders with charm, improving in render quality and text generation within the frame. I have been using the image generation feature in ChatGPT quite a lot lately and, safe to say, – the newest image models can generate photorealistic scenes, magazine covers, infographics, product mockups, comics, and even images containing accurate text. The AI bot can do better image reasoning, consistency, multilingual text rendering, and complex layouts.

The secret to such mind-bending realistic images and pretty artwork, though, isn’t the AI model itself. It’s how you write prompts.

Most users type something as basic as: “Create a futuristic city.” This gives ChatGPT so few reference points to work with, and hence, the output might be inadequate.

However, there’s another way to write the same prompt, which can lead to a more detailed output. Check this out:

“Ultra-detailed futuristic Mumbai skyline at sunset, flying taxis weaving between skyscrapers, cinematic lighting, shot on a 50mm lens, photorealistic, volumetric fog, reflective glass architecture, editorial photography style, 16:9 aspect ratio.”

This is what it can create:

Image creates using ChatGPT

The Prompt Formula

While using ChatGPT to create cover images for my articles, I figured out a basic formula that consistently delivers great image output:

[Subject] + [Environment] + [Style] + [Lighting] + [Camera/View] + [Details] + [Aspect Ratio]

Example: A futuristic truck driving through Delhi’s Red Fort area, in ultra-realistic graphic style and warm golden-hour lighting. The image is taken in a wide-angle shot, but it has intricate details and vibrant colours. Make it in 16:9 composition.

Prompt Ideas for ChatGPT Users of All Tiers

One of the best traits about ChatGPT’s image tool is that free users can also access the advanced model, although with stricter usage limits than paid plans. Here are sample prompt ideas for various popular use cases, complete with context.

1. YouTube thumbnail

Creators may want to make the most of ChatGPT Images, especially for YouTube thumbnails where high contrast and clickability are everything. Use this prompt to create high-stakes, engaging visuals for your videos.

Prompt: “Create a highly clickable YouTube thumbnail about AI replacing jobs. Shocked office worker in foreground, giant AI robot looming behind, dramatic lighting, bold colours, professional thumbnail design, no watermark, 16:9.”

2. LinkedIn post image

Many professionals prefer sharing posts on LinkedIn with an accompanying image to suggest the mood and increase dwell time on their feed. This prompt helps you create a clean, corporate asset that feels native to B2B platforms.

Prompt: “Professional AI-themed illustration for LinkedIn, modern office environment, employees collaborating with AI assistants, clean corporate style, blue and white colour palette.”

3. Product advertisement

E-commerce brands and marketers can save hours on expensive studio shoots by leveraging AI for product placement. Use this formula to create sleek, high-end commercial imagery that makes any product look premium.

Prompt: “Luxury smartwatch advertisement, floating above reflective black surface, studio lighting, premium commercial photography, high-end technology aesthetic.”

4. Magazine cover

Whether you are designing a concept for a personal project or a real-world publication, ChatGPT can render complex layouts and typography beautifully. Here is how to generate a sleek, newsstand-ready cover.

Prompt: “Create a realistic technology magazine cover titled “The AI Revolution 2026”. Include a futuristic humanoid robot, premium editorial photography style, realistic magazine layout, professional typography, newsstand quality.”

5. Movie poster

Filmmakers, writers, and designers can use AI to visualise cinematic concepts long before production even begins. This prompt creates a sweeping, high-stakes poster worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Prompt: “Epic sci-fi movie poster featuring astronauts discovering an ancient AI civilisation on Mars, cinematic composition, dramatic lighting, IMAX-style artwork, premium Hollywood poster design.”

6. Startup landing page mockup

Web designers and entrepreneurs can quickly iterate on user interface concepts without touching a line of code. Use this prompt to generate clean, modern website layouts that look polished and professional.

Prompt: “Design a modern SaaS landing page for an AI coding platform. Clean UI, glassmorphism elements, modern typography, realistic website screenshot style.”

7. Comic book page

Multi-panel storytelling used to require hours of meticulous drawing, but ChatGPT’s advanced models can handle character consistency and layout structures remarkably well. Here is a prompt to kickstart your graphic novel layouts.

Prompt: “Four-panel comic showing an office worker discovering an AI assistant. Consistent character appearance across all panels, professional comic-book artwork, speech bubbles included.”

8. Infographic

Breaking down complex data into visually digestible formats is essential for corporate presentations and educational content. This prompt helps you design a clean, structured infographic with clear visual hierarchies.

Prompt: “Create an infographic explaining how generative AI works. Modern design, clear icons, professional data visualisation, corporate presentation quality.”

Advanced & professional tier prompting

For Plus and Pro users looking to push the image generation engine to its absolute limits, these prompts utilise deep context to force multi-angle renders and high artistic nuance.

1. Bollywood film scene

For true cinematic artists, ChatGPT can replicate the exact look and feel of a high-budget movie. Specify camera lenses, atmospheric conditions, and lighting to capture a gripping, photorealistic film still.

Prompt: “Create a cinematic frame from a science-fiction thriller set in Mumbai in 2080. Rain-soaked streets, holographic advertisements in Hindi and English, ultra-realistic actors, anamorphic lens, shallow depth of field, blockbuster movie still.”

2. Product design concept

Industrial designers and product developers can use AI to rapidly prototype physical goods. This approach generates a comprehensive technical view of a product, from internal blueprints to retail packaging.

Prompt: “Design a next-generation foldable AI smartphone. Show exploded view, engineering blueprint, premium marketing render and retail packaging concept. Consistent industrial design throughout.”

3. Editorial Illustration

If you need evocative artwork for an essay, opinion piece, or high-end magazine article, abstract and artistic prompts work best. This setup captures the sophisticated, hand-painted texture of legacy print publications.

Prompt: “New Yorker-style editorial illustration depicting AI and human creativity working together. Sophisticated symbolism, hand-painted texture, magazine-quality artwork.”

4. Storyboard

Pitching a creative project requires a clear visual progression of events. Use this prompt to build a coherent multi-frame storyboard that tracks a character’s narrative journey from start to finish.

Prompt: “Create a six-frame cinematic storyboard showing an entrepreneur building an AI startup from a garage to a billion-dollar company. Consistent protagonist, cinematic framing, realistic progression.”

Advanced prompt tricks for special effects

To tweak your results further, add these specific modifiers to the end of any basic prompt for instant upgrades in lighting, composition, and detail.

Specify a camera lens:

Adds an instant layer of realism.

Example: “Photorealistic portrait, shot on an 85mm lens, shallow depth of field, studio lighting.”

Add lighting direction:

Defines the mood and atmosphere of the setting.

Example: “Modern office, warm golden-hour sunlight streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows”.

Try creative references:

Explicitly state established styles to inherit their aesthetic properties:

Pixar-style 3D animation

Studio Ghibli-inspired landscape

Vintage National Geographic photography

Architectural Digest interior photography

Describe composition: Direct the AI where to place the “camera”:

Bird’s-eye view / Top-down shot

Close-up portrait / Wide cinematic shot

Symmetrical composition / Rule of thirds

Force better details: Use high-fidelity descriptions to override default styling.

Keywords to add: “Highly detailed, intricate textures, realistic materials, professional-grade rendering, production quality”.