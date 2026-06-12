After months of anticipation, the much-awaited Vedanta demerger journey is finally approaching its finishing line.

Starting June 15, investors will no longer look at Vedanta as a single diversified conglomerate. Instead, four newly created businesses will begin trading independently on the stock exchanges. Moreover, this marks a major restructuring exercise for one of India’s largest natural resources groups.

Now, what is interesting to note here is that the separate listing of the businesses will allow investors to track the performance of each segment individually rather than through a combined entity.

Let’s take a look at the key details every investor should know –

Four new Vedanta companies ready for trading from this date

According to exchange notifications, four demerged entities will be listed on June 15.

These companies represent some of Vedanta’s largest business verticals. After the listing, it will operate as independently listed entities.

Company Business Segment Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML) Aluminium Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL) Oil & Gas Vedanta Power Power Generation Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL) Iron & Steel

Before regular trading begins, all four companies will participate in a special pre-open session. Such sessions are typically conducted for newly listed companies to help discover an appropriate market price before normal trading starts.

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What shareholders will receive

One of the most important aspects of the demerger is the share entitlement structure.

Under the approved scheme, shareholders will receive one share of each of the four demerged companies for every one share of Vedanta they held on the record date.

This restructuring was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last year and has since moved through various regulatory and procedural stages.

Why trading restrictions have been imposed

Investors should note that all four newly listed stocks will initially trade under the Trade-for-Trade (T2T) segment for the first 10 trading sessions.

This means intraday trading will not be permitted during this period. Every purchase and sale transaction must result in actual delivery of shares.

Vedanta to focus on critical minerals post demerger

With four businesses moving out into standalone entities, many investors may wonder what remains within the existing Vedanta.

The residual company will continue to hold some of the group’s major metals and mining assets. These include its stake in Hindustan Zinc, zinc international operations, copper business, ferrochrome operations and several emerging mineral businesses.

According to the company, the post-demerger Vedanta will primarily focus on critical minerals and strategic metals.

Why is the Market watching closely

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The demerger is expected to give investors a view of each business segment’s individual performance, profitability and growth plans.

Instead of valuing multiple businesses under one listed entity, the market will now determine separate valuations for aluminium, oil and gas, power, iron and steel, and the remaining metals portfolio.