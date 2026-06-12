The Ministry of Defence on June 10 (Wednesday) signed a Rs 449 crore contract with Bengaluru-based Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL) to procure 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) jammers for the Indian Navy, officials said. The deal, inked in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, was concluded under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category with a minimum 75 per cent indigenous content.

The agreement with Accord Software and Systems Private Limited provides for 20 ECGNSS jammers at a total cost of Rs 449 crore. The Defence Ministry’s statement said the procurement will follow the Buy (Indian-IDDM) route and guaranteed that the systems will contain at least 75% indigenous content. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth Rs 449 crore for procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability GNSS Jammers for Indian Navy under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. With over 75% indigenous content, the project strengthens maritime security, enhances operational capability in… pic.twitter.com/pQvUZArE30 — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 10, 2026

Capabilities and operational role of GNSS jammers

According to the Ministry, the ECGNSS jammers are designed to degrade satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of adversary GNSS receivers and possess signal spoofing and deceptive jamming capabilities.

“The system’s capabilities include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of the adversary GNSS receiver as well as signal spoofing or deceptive jamming,” the ministry said.

These systems are designed to:

Degrade satellite signal acquisition and tracking in adversary GNSS receivers (covering systems like GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and NavIC).

Provide signal spoofing and deceptive jamming capabilities.

Enhance the survivability of Indian Navy ships in multi-threat maritime environments, particularly against electronic warfare threats in regions like the Indian Ocean.

Officials said the induction of these systems would bolster operational safety for Indian Navy ships operating in multi-threat environments. The jammers are intended to help naval platforms counter hostile navigation and positioning systems, enhancing survivability and mission effectiveness during critical operations.

Defence sector stocks in focus

The Defence Ministry’s Rs 449 crore contract for 20 indigenous ECGNSS jammers has put fresh spotlight on defence sector stocks, driving selective gains even as broader sector sentiment remains mixed. Increased defence spending and indigenisation push is expected to benefit domestic suppliers and specialist component makers.

Market attention is naturally also turning to public and private names tied to electronic warfare and missile systems such as Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns, Apollo Microsystems and Paras Defence.

The Defence Ministry order, awarded under the Buy (Indian‑IDDM) category with 75% indigenous content, underlines the government’s Aatmanirbhar push and could translate into multi‑year opportunities for specialised domestic vendors and subcontractors- a tailwind for firms that supply precision components, RF subsystems, manufacturing services and systems integration- but they caution that the impact on larger public-sector players will depend on contract scale, order book conversion and how quickly new production lines ramp up.

‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’ emphasis

The contract underscores the government’s ongoing push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India in the defence sector. The ministry highlighted that the purchase “reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering the maritime security architecture of the country,” and called the deal “a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology.”

Industry background and strategic context

Set up by five technologists in 1991, Accord Software and Systems has worked on various aspects of GNSS technologies and electronic warfare solutions. Defence officials noted the procurement as evidence of the growing role of domestic companies in developing sophisticated defence equipment.

Ministry sources framed the procurement against a backdrop of an expanding Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region, saying the systems will strengthen India’s broader electronic warfare architecture. Officials maintained that the ECGNSS jammers will allow Indian Navy vessels to operate more safely in complex maritime theatres that feature multiple electronic and kinetic threats.

Advanced electronic warfare capability

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Enhanced Capability GNSS jammers will bolster the Indian Navy’s ability to operate in complex, multi‑threat environments by degrading satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of adversary GNSS receivers and offering signal‑spoofing and deceptive jamming capabilities. These systems are expected to strengthen the survivability and operational effectiveness of naval platforms during critical missions by disrupting hostile navigation and positioning systems and providing an additional defensive layer against emerging electronic warfare threats.

Support for domestic industry

The contract, which mandates a minimum 75% indigenous content, reinforces the government’s Make‑in‑India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals by promoting the indigenisation of advanced defence technologies and reducing reliance on imports. Defence officials said the procurement highlights the growing role of Indian defence technology firms in developing sophisticated electronic‑warfare solutions and marks a milestone in efforts to strengthen the country’s maritime security architecture through domestic design, development and manufacturing.

The contract execution will proceed as per the terms of the signed agreement, with the vendor delivering systems meeting the required indigenous-content threshold. Defence officials said the induction of these jammers is a significant step toward enhancing maritime security and reducing dependence on imported military equipment.