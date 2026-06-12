The big story of the day is the four bulk deals of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Jump Trading Financial India, Junomoneta Finsol, QE Securities, and HRTI offloaded a total of 2.5% of ZEEL’s equity shares via bulk deals.
However, the sellers turned out to be buyers. On June 11, all the above sellers of Zee Entertainment stock bought back the sold shares, but at a slightly higher price.
|Date
|Security Name
|Client Name
|Buy / Sell
|Quantity Traded
|Trade Price/Wght. Avg. Price
|11-Jun-2026
|Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd
|HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED
|SELL
|73,60,471
|107
|11-Jun-2026
|Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd
|HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED
|BUY
|76,79,212
|107.91
|11-Jun-2026
|Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd
|JUMP TRADING FINANCIAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|BUY
|50,51,365
|107.8
|11-Jun-2026
|Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd
|JUMP TRADING FINANCIAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|SELL
|50,51,365
|107.48
|11-Jun-2026
|Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd
|JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED
|BUY
|61,33,381
|108.04
|11-Jun-2026
|Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd
|JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED
|SELL
|61,78,874
|108.07
|11-Jun-2026
|Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd
|QE SECURITIES LLP
|BUY
|49,04,872
|108.24
|11-Jun-2026
|Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd
|QE SECURITIES LLP
|SELL
|51,36,512
|107.04
About ZEEL
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a prominent Indian multinational media and entertainment company. Founded in 1982 by Subhash Chandra, it was the first company to launch a private satellite TV channel in India in 1992. Today, it reaches over 1.3 billion viewers across 170+ countries.
Zee operates across multiple facets of the media industry. It owns a massive portfolio of linear television channels across general entertainment, movies, music, and regional languages (e.g., Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Zee Marathi, &TV). It also produces and distributes Bollywood and regional Indian feature films.
ZEE share price performance
The share price of ZEE has risen 2% in the last five trading days. The stock has given a return of 30% in the last one month and 19% in the past six months. However, ZEE’s stock price fell 17% over the previous 12 months.