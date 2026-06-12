The big story of the day is the four bulk deals of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Jump Trading Financial India, Junomoneta Finsol, QE Securities, and HRTI offloaded a total of 2.5% of ZEEL’s equity shares via bulk deals.

However, the sellers turned out to be buyers. On June 11, all the above sellers of Zee Entertainment stock bought back the sold shares, but at a slightly higher price.

Date Security Name Client Name Buy / Sell Quantity Traded Trade Price/Wght. Avg. Price 11-Jun-2026 Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 73,60,471 107 11-Jun-2026 Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 76,79,212 107.91 11-Jun-2026 Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd JUMP TRADING FINANCIAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 50,51,365 107.8 11-Jun-2026 Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd JUMP TRADING FINANCIAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 50,51,365 107.48 11-Jun-2026 Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 61,33,381 108.04 11-Jun-2026 Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 61,78,874 108.07 11-Jun-2026 Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd QE SECURITIES LLP BUY 49,04,872 108.24 11-Jun-2026 Zee Entertain. Enterp.Ltd QE SECURITIES LLP SELL 51,36,512 107.04

About ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a prominent Indian multinational media and entertainment company. Founded in 1982 by Subhash Chandra, it was the first company to launch a private satellite TV channel in India in 1992. Today, it reaches over 1.3 billion viewers across 170+ countries.

Zee operates across multiple facets of the media industry. It owns a massive portfolio of linear television channels across general entertainment, movies, music, and regional languages (e.g., Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Zee Marathi, &TV). It also produces and distributes Bollywood and regional Indian feature films.

ZEE share price performance

The share price of ZEE has risen 2% in the last five trading days. The stock has given a return of 30% in the last one month and 19% in the past six months. However, ZEE’s stock price fell 17% over the previous 12 months.