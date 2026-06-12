Hexagon Nutrition has made a positive debut. The stock hit the NSE at a premium of 7.22% at Rs 48.25. The IPO share opened the first trade on the BSE at Rs 48, a premium of 6.67%. The issue price was set at Rs 45 per equity share.

The was IPO opened on June 05 to raise Rs 138.87 crores. The issue was entirely an offer for sale of 3.09 crore shares. The issue was closed on June 09. The allotment for the Hexagon Nutrition IPO was finalised on June 10.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Financials

The company reported a net profit of Rs 27.03 in the third quarter of FY26. It has reported a profit after tax of Rs 24.38 in FY25, higher than Rs 12.21 crore posted in FY24 and Rs 5.82 in FY23.

Its revenue from operational activities stood at Rs 275.57 crore in Q3FY26. The company posted a revenue of Rs 331.29 in FY25, Rs 304.62 in FY24, and Rs 281.65 in FY23.

The company’s Return on Equity (RoE) at 10.47% for FY25 and debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.83 for the same time period.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: Book runner and registrar

Cumulative Capital was the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and KFIN Technologies worked as the registrar of the issue.

About the company

Hexagon Nutrition is a research-driven nutrition company. It is in the business of developing and manufacturing products across micronutrient premixes, branded wellness and clinical nutrition, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods.

Incorporated in 1993, the company operates three manufacturing facilities in India, located at Nashik (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), along with an international unit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.