Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 12 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹243, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹242,890, reflecting a gain of 0.78% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,429.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 243 241 1.87 0.78% 10 gm 2,429 2,410 18.70 0.78% 1 Kg 242,890 241,020 1,870.00 0.78% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices rebounded sharply from multi-month lows in the previous session, gaining over 6% to settle at $67.3 per troy ounce, respectively, after the US President Donald Trump cancelled planned military strikes on Iran, easing geopolitical tensions.

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A weaker US dollar, which retreated from a two-month high of 100.3 to 99.6, also supported bullion prices. On the economic front, U.S. headline PPI rose 6.5% YoY in May, above the 6.4% forecast, while core PPI eased to 4.9% YoY against expectations of 5.4%. Despite mixed data, markets continue to price a 60% chance of a Fed rate hike in December 2026.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Today, silver surged sharply amid inflation concerns and tightening policy expectations and the ECB’s rate hike, though a softer dollar and lingering geopolitical risks may limit downside ahead of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 243 ( 1.90 ) 2,432 ( 19.00 ) 243,220 ( 1,900.00 ) Bangalore 243 ( 1.88 ) 2,431 ( 18.80 ) 243,090 ( 1,880.00 ) Chennai 244 ( 1.88 ) 2,436 ( 18.80 ) 243,600 ( 1,880.00 ) Delhi 242 ( 1.87 ) 2,425 ( 18.70 ) 242,480 ( 1,870.00 ) Hyderabad 243 ( 1.88 ) 2,433 ( 18.80 ) 243,280 ( 1,880.00 ) Kolkata 243 ( 1.87 ) 2,426 ( 18.70 ) 242,570 ( 1,870.00 ) Mumbai 243 ( 1.87 ) 2,429 ( 18.70 ) 242,890 ( 1,870.00 ) Pune 243 ( 1.87 ) 2,429 ( 18.70 ) 242,890 ( 1,870.00 ) Surat 243 ( 1.88 ) 2,432 ( 18.80 ) 243,220 ( 1,880.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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