The global markets are trading on a positive note as Wall Street braces for the historic SpaceX IPO later today. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have tumbled below $90/bbl on hopes of a US-Iran deal despite pushback. Yet, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a cautious start with a negative bias, down 19 points or 0.08%.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 53 points or 0.23% lower at 23,161, while the BSE Sensex surged 150 points or 0.20% to close at 73,833.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 12, 2026

SpaceX IPO

The initial public offer (IPO) of SpaceX is officially set for the largest IPO on record. Elon Musk’s reusable rocket company is raising $75 billion. The company is selling 555.6 million shares for $135 a piece. The deal values SpaceX at $1.77 trillion, making it the seventh most-valuable US company, ahead of Tesla, Musk’s electric vehicle maker.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street overnight. The Kospi advanced 7.01% at open, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 3.25%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.4% while the Topix was 1.8% higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were last at 24,376, higher than the index’s last close of 24,249.29.

US markets

The futures of US benchmarks rise on Friday after the US President Donald Trump signalled that the US and Iran could soon sign a peace deal. S&P 500 futures added roughly 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59 points, or 0.1%. Wall Street is gearing up for the historic SpaceX IPO listing later today.

On Thursday, the US equity markets closed on a higher note on the back of a rebound in chip stocks, along with tensions easing in West Asia. The S&P 500 rose 1.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.54%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 929.97 points, or 1.86%.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell sharply to trade at $86.49 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery traded at $89.20 this morning, coming below the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices surged 1.40% to trade at $89.20 a barrel.

Gold rate today

Gold surged once again as the US and Iran indicated hopes for a peace deal, which is likely to ease tensions in West Asia.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,49,270 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 0.95% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,49,010 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,11,952.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,232.20 an ounce, up 2.87%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate advanced 1.79% to Rs 2.41 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 5.55% higher at $67.55 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,987.09 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,224.51 crore on June 11, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.10% higher at 99.79. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.50% to close at 95.76 to the dollar on June 11.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Fertilisers sector stocks surged the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 2.14% in market capitalisation. Further, Recycling stocks were followed by the Personal Care sector stocks, which were further followed by the FMCG sector stocks. However, the Oil & Gas Exploration stocks fell the most, dropping over 4.14%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Essar Group’s market cap rose the most in Thursday’s session, rising 4.17%. It was followed by the KK Birla Group. Apart from that, Indiabulls Group’s market capitalisation dropped the most, declining 4.5%. In the list of Indiabulls Group stocks, Dhani Services’ share pulled back 8%.