Here's the live share price of Unicommerce eSolutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Unicommerce eSolutions has declined 12.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.83%.
Unicommerce eSolutions’s current P/E of 57.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unicommerce eSolutions
|-2.74
|0.82
|-15.11
|-30.06
|1.70
|-20.69
|-12.98
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Unicommerce eSolutions has gained 1.70% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Unicommerce eSolutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.87
|108.81
|10
|109.83
|108.76
|20
|106.2
|108.28
|50
|110.79
|111.34
|100
|119.94
|117.32
|200
|126.71
|128.03
In the latest quarter, Unicommerce eSolutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 36.01%, while DII stake decreased to 5.47%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,02,666
|0.8
|14.58
|12,96,372
|0.33
|13.48
|12,96,372
|0.33
|13.48
|12,96,372
|0.33
|13.48
|12,52,886
|0.26
|13.03
|7,13,046
|0.47
|7.41
|26,500
|0.9
|0.28
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 5:45 AM IST
|Unicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 23, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
|Unicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 23, 2026, 6:02 AM IST
|Unicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:54 AM IST
|Unicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
|Unicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2012PLC230932 and registration number is 230932. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unicommerce eSolutions is ₹104.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Unicommerce eSolutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unicommerce eSolutions is ₹1,167.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unicommerce eSolutions are ₹105.65 and ₹102.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unicommerce eSolutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unicommerce eSolutions is ₹155.90 and 52-week low of Unicommerce eSolutions is ₹96.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Unicommerce eSolutions has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, -18.06% over 3 months, -1.83% over 1 year, -20.69% across 3 years, and -12.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unicommerce eSolutions are 57.17 and 6.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.