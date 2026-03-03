Facebook Pixel Code
Unicommerce eSolutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNICOMMERCE ESOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Unicommerce eSolutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.80 Closed
-2.51₹ -2.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Unicommerce eSolutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.20₹105.65
₹104.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.00₹155.90
₹104.80
Open Price
₹103.55
Prev. Close
₹107.50
Volume
34,358

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Unicommerce eSolutions has declined 12.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.83%.

Unicommerce eSolutions’s current P/E of 57.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Unicommerce eSolutions Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unicommerce eSolutions		-2.740.82-15.11-30.061.70-20.69-12.98
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Unicommerce eSolutions has gained 1.70% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Unicommerce eSolutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Unicommerce eSolutions Financials

Unicommerce eSolutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.87108.81
10109.83108.76
20106.2108.28
50110.79111.34
100119.94117.32
200126.71128.03

Unicommerce eSolutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unicommerce eSolutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 36.01%, while DII stake decreased to 5.47%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Unicommerce eSolutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,02,6660.814.58
12,96,3720.3313.48
12,96,3720.3313.48
12,96,3720.3313.48
12,52,8860.2613.03
7,13,0460.477.41
26,5000.90.28

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Unicommerce eSolutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 5:45 AM ISTUnicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 23, 2026, 10:31 PM ISTUnicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2026, 6:02 AM ISTUnicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 5:54 AM ISTUnicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 16, 2026, 10:56 PM ISTUnicommerce eSolutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Unicommerce eSolutions

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2012PLC230932 and registration number is 230932. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Kohli
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Kapil Makhija
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Bharat Venishetti
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kunal Bahl
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar Bansal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Sairee Chahal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kasaragod Ullas Kamath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unicommerce eSolutions Share Price

What is the share price of Unicommerce eSolutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unicommerce eSolutions is ₹104.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unicommerce eSolutions?

The Unicommerce eSolutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unicommerce eSolutions?

The market cap of Unicommerce eSolutions is ₹1,167.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unicommerce eSolutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unicommerce eSolutions are ₹105.65 and ₹102.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unicommerce eSolutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unicommerce eSolutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unicommerce eSolutions is ₹155.90 and 52-week low of Unicommerce eSolutions is ₹96.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Unicommerce eSolutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unicommerce eSolutions has shown returns of -2.51% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, -18.06% over 3 months, -1.83% over 1 year, -20.69% across 3 years, and -12.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unicommerce eSolutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unicommerce eSolutions are 57.17 and 6.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Unicommerce eSolutions News

