SpaceX shares are set to start trading today. Priced at $135 during the IPO process, SpaceX (SPCX) shares will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday, June 12. Indian investors were largely unable to buy shares during the SpaceX IPO process that closed on Thursday. But will it be possible for Indians to invest once the shares get listed?

“Indian investors using the LRS route access US markets through a partner broker that does not sit in the IPO allocation chain. There is no retail lottery. SpaceX has reserved 30% of its IPO for retail investors, but that allocation flows through US-domiciled brokers to US-resident customers.

While the IPO is closed to Indian investors, the listed stock is not,” says Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO of Appreciate.

First Trade

US markets open at 7 pm IST, and the first trade on SPCX shares can be expected around that time — but Indian investors may still have to wait longer.

Apurv Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Otto Money, explains: “Yes, Indian investors can buy SpaceX (SPCX) on the Nasdaq on Friday night, but they shouldn’t expect to trade the moment US markets open at 7 pm IST. The first trade is likely to come somewhere between 9 pm and 11 pm IST, once the exchange completes its opening price-discovery process.”

Eshaan Lazarus, Founder and CEO, 021 Trade, adds: “A newly listed stock does not trade the moment the bell rings. The exchange first matches buyers and sellers to discover an opening price, and for an offering this size, that can take one to three hours. Realistically, expect the first trades between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM IST. Most international investing platforms will let you queue a limit order earlier in the evening, but nothing fills until the stock actually opens.”

“SpaceX is likely overvalued at $1.75 trillion, in my opinion, and investors would do well to watch the price discovery closely on listing day,” adds Gupta.

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Missing from indices

SpaceX (SPCX) shares will not feature on the two leading US indices — the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 — from Day 1. On the Nasdaq 100, SPCX may take up to 15 days after its June 12 listing to be included, while for the S&P 500, the wait could be at least one year. The S&P 500 requires companies to have been listed for at least 12 months and to be profitable. SpaceX posted a net loss of $4.94 billion in 2025, even as revenue rose 33% to $18.67 billion.

Lazarus flags another catch around index weight: “SpaceX is selling only about 3% of itself to the public. Under the new rules, a company floating less than 20% gets its index weight set at three times its float, not its full market capitalisation. The index counts you by the shares actually available for sale, not by what the whole house is worth. So a $1.75 trillion company will enter with the index weight of roughly $160 billion. Nasdaq-100 funds will give you exposure, but a thin slice at about 0.5% of the index.”

How Indian investors can participate

For Indian investors looking to get exposure to SpaceX stock, options are available — either through ETFs or via the LRS route on international brokerage platforms such as Appreciate and Vested Finance.

Gupta says: “The stock can be bought through US brokers such as Interactive Brokers, or through Indian LRS-based platforms. And while some ETFs already offer SpaceX exposure, such as XOVR, these have already run up and are, in my view, best avoided.”

Anyone looking to invest in SpaceX or other listed stocks through international brokerage platforms will need to complete certain formalities before they can start trading. International brokerage companies simplify the process by assisting with RBI clearances, identifying the right bank account, and handling all necessary paperwork. Once an account is opened, users can begin trading in international stocks fairly quickly.

International mutual funds

Several mutual fund houses in India offer international mutual funds, though SEBI restrictions limit how freely they can operate. The total offshore investment permitted across the mutual fund sector is capped at $7 billion, with any single fund house capped at $1 billion. As this combined limit was close to being breached, SEBI imposed restrictions on fund houses offering overseas funds from February 2, 2022. The restrictions have been in place since then.

A separate $1 billion sub-limit exists within the overall $7 billion cap for mutual fund schemes investing in overseas-listed ETFs, and these remain open to investors — though pricing of these ETFs may be a concern given the restrictions.

Lazarus offers a measured outlook: “After listing, global space and innovation funds are likely to add it to their investments. So will index funds that track the Nasdaq 100 and other indexes that will include SpaceX. Some ETFs plan to use debt to magnify the returns from the stock up to 2X, which obviously will magnify the downside as well. Most Indian mutual funds that invest abroad are already at the regulatory limits for investing overseas, so material allocations to SpaceX from Indian funds are limited.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Data and estimates cited are sourced from publicly available reports and expert statements. The views and opinions expressed by the individuals quoted herein are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Investment in foreign securities involves significant risks, including currency fluctuations, different financial reporting standards, and varying regulatory environments. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.