Indian equities are on a high on the back of US easing tariff on India. After a long stretch of indecision, D’Street finally sae a broad-based rally. The Nifty, Sensex were up 2.6% each.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Gems and jewellery stocks

Shares of gems and jewellery companies surged between 3% and 20% by midday as the tariff rollback directly improved their pricing position in the US market. Goldiam International jumped close to 20%, while Vaibhav Global gained around 14%. Rajesh Exports was higher by nearly 8%, Titan advanced about 4%, and Senco Gold added roughly 7%. The sector reacted swiftly because the United States remains the single largest destination for Indian jewellery exports, and the reduction of tariffs from 25% to 18% immediately eases margin pressure and restores competitiveness that had been eroded over recent months.

Adani Group stocks

Adani Group stocks were firmly in the green, rising between 3% and 11% in midday trade as risk appetite returned across the board. Adani Enterprises climbed around 10.6%, while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone was up roughly 7.3%. Adani Power gained close to 6%, Adani Green Energy surged more than 10%, Adani Energy Solutions advanced about 7.3%, and Adani Total Gas was trading higher by around 5.4%. The rally reflected both relief over the trade deal and positioning ahead of quarterly earnings announcements from key group companies later in the day.

Fisheries and allied industries stocks

Fisheries exporters saw some of the sharpest moves of the session, with stocks rising between 4% and 20% by midday. Avanti Feeds locked in gains of 20%, Apex Frozen Foods rallied about 17%, and Mukka Proteins was higher by roughly 4.6%. The sector had been under strain due to steep tariffs in the US, India’s largest seafood export market. With the tariff cut now in place, the economics for exporters have improved materially, especially for companies that had continued to post revenue growth despite the earlier cost disadvantage.

Electronics and semiconductor-linked stocks

Electronics manufacturing and semiconductor-linked stocks traded higher by 3% to 10% as the trade agreement raised expectations of closer India–US cooperation in technology-heavy sectors. Dixon Technologies (India) was up around 6%, Kaynes Technology gained nearly 7%, and Syrma SGS Technology added close to 5%. The reaction was mostly due to optimism that reduced trade barriers and deeper collaboration could support manufacturing, design, and data-centre-linked activity that depends heavily on cross-border supply chains.

Chemical stocks

Chemical stocks delivered one of the strongest sectoral performances of the day, with the Nifty Chemicals index up about 5.7% by midday. SRF surged around 10%, Navin Fluorine International gained nearly 9.2%, Gujarat Fluorochemicals jumped about 11.8%, Aarti Industries spiked more than 19%, Neogen Chemicals rose roughly 13.3%, and PCBL Chemical advanced close to 15%. The rally was driven by the sector’s export exposure, as lower US tariffs directly improve order visibility and pricing for specialty and fluorochemical producers.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries was trading higher by about 7.1% in intraday deals, supported by the sharp improvement in overall market sentiment following the trade agreement. The stock moved in line with broader buying across energy, retail, and global trade-linked businesses, as expectations grew that increased energy imports and smoother trade relations with the US could support multiple segments of the conglomerate’s operations.