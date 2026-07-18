Will Rohit Sharma continue to represent India in ODI cricket? The question gathered momentum after reports suggested the veteran opener was no longer guaranteed an automatic place in India’s one-day side beyond the ongoing England series.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has now moved to quell the speculation, saying that no decision has been taken on Rohit’s future and insisting Sunday’s third ODI against England at Lord’s will not be his final appearance for India.

Saikia’s statement comes after reports suggested Rohit was no longer guaranteed an automatic place in India’s ODI XI, with selectors expected to assess every player as preparations begin for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

‘Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match’

“There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma’s future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday,” Saikia said, according to PTI.

The BCCI secretary also made it clear that Rohit remains firmly in India’s ODI plans.

“Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match,” Saikia added.

Selectors expected to review ODI squad

The clarification follows reports that India’s selectors intend to review every position in the ODI side ahead of the 2027 World Cup rather than guaranteeing places based on past performances.

While Rohit’s experience continues to make him a key figure in the squad, his place, like every other player, is expected to be judged on form and fitness as India enter the next phase of their ODI transition.

300-match milestone in sight

Rohit, who stepped away from T20Is after captaining India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, is also closing in on a major personal milestone.

The 39-year-old is just 13 ODI appearances away from becoming only the eighth player in men’s ODI history to feature in 300 matches for his country.

The ongoing India-England series currently stands levelled at 1-1. The final match of the ODI series will be played at the Lord’s Stadium on July 19.