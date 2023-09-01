Follow Us

New Delhi Television Ltd. Share Price

NEW DELHI TELEVISION LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹215.80 Closed
0.71.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
New Delhi Television Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.80₹216.90
₹215.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.55₹573.00
₹215.80
Open Price
₹214.15
Prev. Close
₹214.30
Volume
3,13,779

New Delhi Television Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1218.17
  • R2220.58
  • R3224.27
  • Pivot
    214.48
  • S1212.07
  • S2208.38
  • S3205.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5327.33218.58
  • 10330.46220.47
  • 20344.5222.38
  • 50391.49223.22
  • 100300.18225.48
  • 200233.92234.56

New Delhi Television Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

New Delhi Television Ltd. Share Holdings

New Delhi Television Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About New Delhi Television Ltd.

New Delhi Television Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1988PLC033099 and registration number is 033099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Pugalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Dipali Balkrishan Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viral Jagdish Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on New Delhi Television Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of New Delhi Television Ltd.?

The market cap of New Delhi Television Ltd. is ₹1,391.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of New Delhi Television Ltd.?

P/E ratio of New Delhi Television Ltd. is 159.19 and PB ratio of New Delhi Television Ltd. is 3.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of New Delhi Television Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Delhi Television Ltd. is ₹215.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of New Delhi Television Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Delhi Television Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Delhi Television Ltd. is ₹573.00 and 52-week low of New Delhi Television Ltd. is ₹168.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

