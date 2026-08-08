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New Delhi Television Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEW DELHI TELEVISION

Adani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Service
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of New Delhi Television along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.00 Closed
-0.58₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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New Delhi Television Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.23₹77.31
₹77.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.77₹134.30
₹77.00
Open Price
₹76.60
Prev. Close
₹77.45
Volume
24,219

Source: Dion Global

New Delhi Television Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, New Delhi Television has declined 26.25% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, New Delhi Television has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

New Delhi Television Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

New Delhi Television Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.6376.86
1076.8777.17
2078.9678.06
5080.3979.13
10078.0580.41
20083.0786.07

Source: Dion Global

New Delhi Television Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, New Delhi Television remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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New Delhi Television Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTNDTV - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTNDTV - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 21, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTNDTV - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTNDTV - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTNDTV - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30

Source: Dion Global

About New Delhi Television

New Delhi Television Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1988PLC033099 and registration number is 033099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 340.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Pugalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Senthil Chengalvarayan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipali Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viral Jagdish Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on New Delhi Television Share Price

What is the share price of New Delhi Television?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Delhi Television is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is New Delhi Television?

The New Delhi Television is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of New Delhi Television?

The market cap of New Delhi Television is ₹868.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of New Delhi Television?

Today’s highest and lowest price of New Delhi Television are ₹77.31 and ₹76.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of New Delhi Television?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Delhi Television stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Delhi Television is ₹134.30 and 52-week low of New Delhi Television is ₹58.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the New Delhi Television performed historically in terms of returns?

The New Delhi Television has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, -26.25% over 1 year, -24.37% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of New Delhi Television?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of New Delhi Television are -2.60 and 6.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

New Delhi Television News

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