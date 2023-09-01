Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
New Delhi Television Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1988PLC033099 and registration number is 033099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of New Delhi Television Ltd. is ₹1,391.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of New Delhi Television Ltd. is 159.19 and PB ratio of New Delhi Television Ltd. is 3.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Delhi Television Ltd. is ₹215.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Delhi Television Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Delhi Television Ltd. is ₹573.00 and 52-week low of New Delhi Television Ltd. is ₹168.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.