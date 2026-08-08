Here's the live share price of New Delhi Television along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, New Delhi Television has declined 26.25% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, New Delhi Television has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.63
|76.86
|10
|76.87
|77.17
|20
|78.96
|78.06
|50
|80.39
|79.13
|100
|78.05
|80.41
|200
|83.07
|86.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, New Delhi Television remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|NDTV - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|NDTV - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 21, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|NDTV - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|NDTV - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|NDTV - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30
Source: Dion Global
New Delhi Television Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1988PLC033099 and registration number is 033099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 340.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Delhi Television is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The New Delhi Television is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of New Delhi Television is ₹868.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of New Delhi Television are ₹77.31 and ₹76.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Delhi Television stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Delhi Television is ₹134.30 and 52-week low of New Delhi Television is ₹58.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The New Delhi Television has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, -26.25% over 1 year, -24.37% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of New Delhi Television are -2.60 and 6.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global