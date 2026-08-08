What is the share price of New Delhi Television? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for New Delhi Television is ₹77.00 as on .

What kind of stock is New Delhi Television? The New Delhi Television is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of New Delhi Television? The market cap of New Delhi Television is ₹868.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of New Delhi Television? Today’s highest and lowest price of New Delhi Television are ₹77.31 and ₹76.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of New Delhi Television? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which New Delhi Television stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of New Delhi Television is ₹134.30 and 52-week low of New Delhi Television is ₹58.77 as on .

How has the New Delhi Television performed historically in terms of returns? The New Delhi Television has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, -3.81% over 3 months, -26.25% over 1 year, -24.37% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of New Delhi Television? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of New Delhi Television are -2.60 and 6.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global