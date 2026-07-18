Sonam Wangchuk, climate activist and education reformer, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday morning after 20 days of hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with officials citing his deteriorating condition and a heavy police deployment seen at the protest site. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed Sonam Wangchuk’s removal from Jantar Mantar.

Gandhi took to X and posted, “The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong. Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues.”

#WATCH | DCP New Delhi, Sachin Sharma says, "In compliance with the Honorable High Court's order, and based on health conditions and medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been moved from here to an appropriate government hospital for much-needed medical intervention and is… https://t.co/uWMVZOykIH pic.twitter.com/RZbVUvtZZb — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke announced that he was beginning an indefinite hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police. Earlier in the afternoon, a woman hurled an ink-like liquid at Dipke while he was addressing a gathering, just hours after police shifted activist Wangchuk to the hospital.

I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 18, 2026

Delhi Police urges protestors to vacate Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police said, “As per orders of High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.”

DCP New Delhi, Sachin Sharma added, “In compliance with the Delhi High Court’s order, and based on health conditions and medical advice, Sonam Wangchuk has been moved from here to an appropriate government hospital for much-needed medical intervention and is currently under medical supervision.”

As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care.

While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create… — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 18, 2026

“No medicine should be administered to Sonam without consent from me and my doctor,” said Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo.

Delhi | Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been taken to Safdarjung Hospital. He has been admitted to the emergency. He is conscious, and his vitals are stable: Sources https://t.co/ZEubJGVr0g pic.twitter.com/ViQ4pE49TZ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk requires ‘observation’: Safdarjung Hospital

In an official statement, Safdarjung Hospital informed media and said, “Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted at Safdarjung hospital for required health care. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters.”

Wangchuk’s hunger strike enters critical stage

Sonam Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 as part of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Doctors had warned a day earlier that his condition had entered a critical stage, with his weight reported at 56.55 kg after a further 350-gram loss in 24 hours, and his blood pressure, sugar and pulse readings closely monitored.

Political leaders extend support to Sonam Wangchuk

The protest has drawn backing from several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Mamata Banerjee, Pawan Khera and Aaditya Thackeray, many of whom visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity and urge the Centre to engage in talks.

UBT Sena Leader, Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Centre over Wangchuk’s hunger strike, calling it the “most insensitive government” and alleging that the government had failed to respond to the activist’s demands despite his prolonged fast.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan also appealed to the Centre to hold talks with Wangchuk and consider his demands, while urging students and parents to support the activist.

Wangchuk himself had vowed to “remain alive” for the planned July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to Parliament, saying public participation was essential to force accountability over student-related issues.

The Delhi High Court had already directed that Wangchuk’s health be clinically monitored every day and that medical intervention be provided if needed, stressing that “the life of every citizen is precious.”

The agitation, which began on June 20 and saw Wangchuk join on June 28, is also demanding a judicial probe into alleged examination scams, reforms in the exam system and compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide.

Parliament march: July 20 mobilisation and demands

With the Monsoon Session opening and Parliament reconvening on July 20, Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have scheduled a high‑visibility “Chalo Sansad” march to press their core demands: the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities (including the NEET paper‑leak controversy), a judicial probe into alleged exam scams, systemic reforms in the examination framework, and compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide linked to exam pressures.

Organisers say the timing is deliberate — aiming to confront lawmakers on the first day of the session to maximise political pressure and media attention — and Wangchuk repeatedly urged mass public participation, calling turnout the movement’s primary strength.

Opposition leaders and civil society figures have publicly backed the call, and security preparations around central Delhi have been stepped up as authorities balance the protesters’ right to demonstrate with ensuring order and access to Parliament.

The march is being presented by CJP as a peaceful, symbolic reclaiming of democratic accountability: a demand that the executive and the education ministry answer for the lives and futures of students nationwide rather than allow the controversy to fade from public view.

Over the last week, the agitation has also drawn support from actor Prakash Raj; former Delhi chief minister Atishi; TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Sagarika Ghose and Dola Sen; CPI(M) MP Amra Ram; veteran CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali; former Kerala ministers K K Shailaja, Thomas Isaac, KN Balagopal and P Rajeev; Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury; Samajwadi Party MPs Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj; Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant; NCP MLA Rohit Pawar; Bhim Army chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad; Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Charuni; actors Swara Bhaskar and Kunal Kamra; and former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela.

A group of eminent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, economist Jayati Ghosh and several academics, have also backed the protesters’ demands while appealing to Wangchuk to end his fast.