The FIFA World Cup 2026 may have found its finalists in Argentina and Spain, but there is still one match left before the curtain comes down. France and England will meet in the third-place playoff on Saturday, with both teams looking to finish their campaigns with a bronze medal after semi-final heartbreak.

Ahead of the contest, we asked three artificial intelligence models ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude to predict the outcome. Interestingly, all three reached the same conclusion, although each arrived there for slightly different reasons.

ChatGPT predicts: France 2-1 England

ChatGPT believes France enter the match as slight favourites and predicts a 2-1 victory for Didier Deschamps’ side.

According to the model, France’s superior attacking depth gives them the edge.

“France have greater attacking depth, with players like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise capable of deciding matches even if Didier Deschamps rotates his squad.”

ChatGPT also highlighted the emotional backdrop surrounding Deschamps’ final match in charge of France, suggesting the players may be motivated to end his 14-year tenure on a winning note.

At the same time, it cautioned against writing England off, noting that Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon possess enough quality to punish defensive mistakes. It also pointed out that third-place playoffs are traditionally difficult to predict because squad rotation often changes the complexion of the game.

Screenshot of ChatGPT’s response

Google Gemini predicts: France 2-1 England

Google Gemini reached an almost identical verdict, also backing France to win 2-1.

The model echoed ChatGPT’s assessment that France have looked the more complete side throughout the tournament despite their semi-final defeat to Spain. It also cited Deschamps’ farewell as an important motivational factor.

Gemini additionally identified the Golden Boot race as a subplot that could influence the contest.

Screenshot of Gemini’s response

With Kylian Mbappe still chasing Lionel Messi in the scoring charts, Gemini believes France’s attack could remain fully committed despite the absence of the World Cup trophy.

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Like ChatGPT, Gemini also stressed that third-place matches often become unpredictable because managers rotate their squads and intensity levels rarely match those seen in the knockout rounds.

Claude predicts: France 2-1 England

Anthropic’s Claude also sided with France, making it a clean sweep across all three AI models.

Rather than focusing solely on squad depth, Claude pointed towards recent tournament form and historical context.

“France were arguably the tournament’s most complete side until Spain shut them out in the semi-final.”

Claude also argued that Mbappe’s pursuit of the Golden Boot and Deschamps’ final game in charge provide France with tangible incentives beyond simply winning a bronze medal.

Screenshot of Claude’s response

However, it acknowledged England’s strengths, particularly Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, both of whom remain in contention for the tournament’s top scorer award. Claude also referenced England manager Thomas Tuchel’s own admission that neither side truly wanted to be playing a third-place playoff rather than the final.

A rare AI consensus

Artificial intelligence models rarely produce identical sporting predictions but all three have independently backed France to beat England 2-1.

That said, the third-place playoff has historically been one of football’s least predictable fixtures. Managers often rotate heavily, players are managing fatigue after a month-long tournament, and motivation can fluctuate significantly after missing out on the final.

Whether the AI consensus proves accurate will only become clear once France and England meet in Miami, with pride, a bronze medal and perhaps the Golden Boot all still on the line.

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team balance, historical trends and recent performances. It is not a guarantee of the match outcome and is meant purely for informational and analytical purposes.