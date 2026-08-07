Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Public Sector group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Public Sector group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|117.55
|6.65
|6.00
|991.92
|Tamilnadu Telecommunications
|9.27
|0.39
|4.39
|0.62
|BEML
|1795.00
|69.70
|4.04
|100.79
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|17.50
|0.61
|3.61
|15.81
|Punjab Communications
|48.50
|1.66
|3.54
|0.01
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|549.09
|Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation
|16.38
|0.46
|2.89
|17.15
|Mahanagar Gas
|1142.00
|19.15
|1.71
|335.99
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|158.43
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|249.00
|4.10
|1.67
|188.51
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|350.46
|PTC India
|203.15
|3.05
|1.52
|670.05
|Rites
|234.45
|3.30
|1.43
|93.67
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|5.25
|1.35
|2363.97
|HMT
|60.75
|0.66
|1.10
|0.14
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|1974.77
|Indbank Merchant Banking Services
|32.48
|0.28
|0.87
|5.07
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|218.93
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1.45
|0.80
|905.09
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|1416.97
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|134.69
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|585.12
|Madras Fertilizers
|67.27
|0.27
|0.40
|3.10
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|297.70
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|40.40
|0.14
|0.35
|26.99
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|419.35
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|13155.79
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.19
|0.21
|115.30
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|168.51
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|0.13
|0.17
|977.30
|PTC India Financial Services
|28.92
|0.04
|0.14
|39.19
|Andrew Yule & Company
|27.69
|0.03
|0.11
|129.90
|National Securities Depository
|821.20
|0.40
|0.05
|304.87
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|27.70
|0
|0
|35.42
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|234.47
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|65.50
|0
|0
|0.10
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|1866.08
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2598.90
|-0.20
|-0.01
|26.85
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.15
|-0.03
|39.00
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|156.90
|-0.10
|-0.06
|6.23
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|612.22
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|10.40
|-0.01
|-0.10
|8.30
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|71.00
|-0.07
|-0.10
|9.45
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|746.32
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|MMTC
|63.95
|-0.11
|-0.17
|92.70
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48.25
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|98.22
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|-0.08
|-0.25
|171.58
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|153.09
The top gainers among the Public Sector group stocks today are Tourism Finance Corporation of India (up 6.00%) and Tamilnadu Telecommunications (up 4.39%). On the other hand, the top losers include Hindustan Aeronautics (down 0.28%) and Central Bank of India (down 0.25%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Public Sector has a strong presence across industries, including banks, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Public Sector group here.
Aside of the Public Sector Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Tata Group stocks, Mukesh Ambani Group stocks, and Adani Group stocks.