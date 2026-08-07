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List of Public Sector group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Public Sector group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Public Sector group stocks here.

Public Sector Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		117.556.656.00991.92
Tamilnadu Telecommunications		9.270.394.390.62
BEML		1795.0069.704.04100.79
Hindustan Flurocarbons		17.500.613.6115.81
Punjab Communications		48.501.663.540.01
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.98549.09
Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation		16.380.462.8917.15
Mahanagar Gas		1142.0019.151.71335.99
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.68158.43
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		249.004.101.67188.51
Bank of India		144.802.301.61350.46
PTC India		203.153.051.52670.05
Rites		234.453.301.4393.67
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.805.251.352363.97
HMT		60.750.661.100.14
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.031974.77
Indbank Merchant Banking Services		32.480.280.875.07
REC		366.003.150.87218.93
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.80905.09
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.741416.97
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.72134.69
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.61585.12
Madras Fertilizers		67.270.270.403.10
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.37297.70
Hindustan Organic Chemicals		40.400.140.3526.99
NTPC		345.001.000.29419.35
Coal India		413.650.950.2313155.79
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.21115.30
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.20168.51
Bank of Maharashtra		78.300.130.17977.30
PTC India Financial Services		28.920.040.1439.19
Andrew Yule & Company		27.690.030.11129.90
National Securities Depository		821.200.400.05304.87
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		27.700035.42
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.0000234.47
Haryana Financial Corporation		65.50000.10
Bank of Baroda		250.00001866.08
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126.85
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339.00
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		156.90-0.10-0.066.23
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.06612.22
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		10.40-0.01-0.108.30
Balmer Lawrie Investments		71.00-0.07-0.109.45
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.11746.32
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460.25
MMTC		63.95-0.11-0.1792.70
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.2248.25
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-3.00-0.2398.22
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.25171.58
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.28153.09
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The top gainers among the Public Sector group stocks today are Tourism Finance Corporation of India (up 6.00%) and Tamilnadu Telecommunications (up 4.39%). On the other hand, the top losers include Hindustan Aeronautics (down 0.28%) and Central Bank of India (down 0.25%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Public Sector has a strong presence across industries, including banks, and finance.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Public Sector group here.

Aside of the Public Sector Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Tata Group stocks, Mukesh Ambani Group stocks, and Adani Group stocks.

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