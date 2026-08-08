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List of Petroleum Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of petroleum companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on petroleum stocks here.

Petroleum Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Jindal Drilling & Industries		635.9021.003.4222.28
Confidence Petroleum India		81.202.012.54179.33
Deep Industries		638.0012.702.0329.06
Mahanagar Gas		1142.0019.151.71335.99
IRM Energy		296.803.151.0790.94
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.49838.75
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.06612.22
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.2248.25
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.42356.15
Adani Total Gas		657.00-3.05-0.4628.75
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		166.85-0.85-0.51218.50
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.76317.49
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.21158.35
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1275.00-17.70-1.37134.14
Indraprastha Gas		152.00-2.35-1.5292.48
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		155.30-2.60-1.6520.26
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.70345.27
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.09207.62
Gujarat Energy		266.80-8.55-3.1165.00
Gujarat State Petronet		277.80-10.90-3.78633.67
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Petroleum sector stocks today are Jindal Drilling & Industries (up 3.42%) and Confidence Petroleum India (up 2.54%). On the other hand, the top losers include Gujarat State Petronet (down 3.78%) and Gujarat Energy (down 3.11%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Petroleum sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Petroleum Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund45.43Bharat Petroleum Corporation24.64
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund31.69Bharat Petroleum Corporation15.64
SBI PSU Fund24.64GAIL (India)12.84

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