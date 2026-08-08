Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of petroleum companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on petroleum stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|635.90
|21.00
|3.42
|22.28
|Confidence Petroleum India
|81.20
|2.01
|2.54
|179.33
|Deep Industries
|638.00
|12.70
|2.03
|29.06
|Mahanagar Gas
|1142.00
|19.15
|1.71
|335.99
|IRM Energy
|296.80
|3.15
|1.07
|90.94
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|612.22
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48.25
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|356.15
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|-3.05
|-0.46
|28.75
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|166.85
|-0.85
|-0.51
|218.50
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|317.49
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|158.35
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1275.00
|-17.70
|-1.37
|134.14
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-2.35
|-1.52
|92.48
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|155.30
|-2.60
|-1.65
|20.26
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|345.27
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|207.62
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|-8.55
|-3.11
|65.00
|Gujarat State Petronet
|277.80
|-10.90
|-3.78
|633.67
The top gainers among the Petroleum sector stocks today are Jindal Drilling & Industries (up 3.42%) and Confidence Petroleum India (up 2.54%). On the other hand, the top losers include Gujarat State Petronet (down 3.78%) and Gujarat Energy (down 3.11%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Petroleum sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|45.43
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|24.64
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|31.69
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|15.64
|SBI PSU Fund
|24.64
|GAIL (India)
|12.84