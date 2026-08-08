Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of power companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on power stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.27
|2.82
|3.84
|1629.90
|Inox Green Energy Services
|179.00
|5.30
|3.05
|12.01
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1318.00
|24.05
|1.86
|9.63
|PTC India
|203.15
|3.05
|1.52
|670.05
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1628.00
|19.00
|1.18
|34.24
|CESC
|163.70
|1.20
|0.74
|124.86
|KEC International
|480.00
|2.05
|0.43
|59.13
|Reliance Power
|24.35
|0.10
|0.41
|4869.99
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|297.70
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|297.00
|0.85
|0.29
|142.47
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|419.35
|BSE Power
|7660.66
|21.91
|0.29
|0.00
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.19
|0.21
|115.30
|Voltamp Transformers
|9950.00
|8.45
|0.08
|0.92
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|250.67
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|1388.55
|Torrent Power
|1322.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|15.51
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69.19
|Indo Tech Transformers
|3775.00
|-16.05
|-0.42
|1.54
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|NLC India
|302.00
|-1.75
|-0.58
|55.05
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|158.10
|-0.95
|-0.60
|9.54
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|110.46
|Orient Green Power Company
|9.86
|-0.07
|-0.70
|198.37
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|97.00
|-0.74
|-0.76
|25.88
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|126.93
|Bajel Projects
|192.55
|-1.75
|-0.90
|22.07
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.93
|-0.17
|-0.94
|3088.73
|KPI Green Energy
|371.55
|-3.75
|-1.00
|28.27
|RattanIndia Power
|8.68
|-0.09
|-1.03
|743.02
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|512.42
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|2.37
|-0.03
|-1.25
|192.87
|Gensol Engineering
|17.35
|-0.28
|-1.59
|9.21
|NAVA
|582.10
|-11.25
|-1.90
|7.07
|ACME Solar Holdings
|368.05
|-7.35
|-1.96
|105.63
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|1129.90
|-27.45
|-2.37
|6.73
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4330.00
|-117.70
|-2.65
|39.36
|Transrail Lighting
|473.65
|-17.70
|-3.60
|72.74
|Vikram Solar
|163.95
|-10.05
|-5.78
|939.71
The top gainers among the Power sector stocks today are Reliance Infrastructure (up 3.84%) and Inox Green Energy Services (up 3.05%). On the other hand, the top losers include Vikram Solar (down 5.78%) and Transrail Lighting (down 3.60%).
Meanwhile, the BSE Power Index is trading at 7660.66 (up 0.29%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 16.54%. The top gainers during this period are Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 82.76%) and Adani Power (up 80.57%). On the other hand, the top losers include Reliance Power (down 43.52%) and Suzlon Energy (down 23.87%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Power sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|24.28
|Adani Power
|17.48
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|21.75
|Adani Green Energy
|14.29
|Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|20.77
|Adani Power
|17.03