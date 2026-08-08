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List of Power Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of power companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on power stocks here.

Power Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Reliance Infrastructure		76.272.823.841629.90
Inox Green Energy Services		179.005.303.0512.01
Kalpataru Projects International		1318.0024.051.869.63
PTC India		203.153.051.52670.05
Adani Energy Solutions		1628.0019.001.1834.24
CESC		163.701.200.74124.86
KEC International		480.002.050.4359.13
Reliance Power		24.350.100.414869.99
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.37297.70
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.000.850.29142.47
NTPC		345.001.000.29419.35
BSE Power		7660.6621.910.290.00
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.21115.30
Voltamp Transformers		9950.008.450.080.92
Tata Power Company		381.0000250.67
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.221388.55
Torrent Power		1322.00-3.00-0.2315.51
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569.19
Indo Tech Transformers		3775.00-16.05-0.421.54
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
NLC India		302.00-1.75-0.5855.05
Gujarat Industries Power Company		158.10-0.95-0.609.54
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.65110.46
Orient Green Power Company		9.86-0.07-0.70198.37
GMR Power and Urban Infra		97.00-0.74-0.7625.88
SJVN		67.88-0.54-0.79126.93
Bajel Projects		192.55-1.75-0.9022.07
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.93-0.17-0.943088.73
KPI Green Energy		371.55-3.75-1.0028.27
RattanIndia Power		8.68-0.09-1.03743.02
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.22512.42
GVK Power & Infrastructure		2.37-0.03-1.25192.87
Gensol Engineering		17.35-0.28-1.599.21
NAVA		582.10-11.25-1.907.07
ACME Solar Holdings		368.05-7.35-1.96105.63
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		1129.90-27.45-2.376.73
GE Vernova T&D India		4330.00-117.70-2.6539.36
Transrail Lighting		473.65-17.70-3.6072.74
Vikram Solar		163.95-10.05-5.78939.71
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Power sector stocks today are Reliance Infrastructure (up 3.84%) and Inox Green Energy Services (up 3.05%). On the other hand, the top losers include Vikram Solar (down 5.78%) and Transrail Lighting (down 3.60%).

Meanwhile, the BSE Power Index is trading at 7660.66 (up 0.29%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 16.54%. The top gainers during this period are Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 82.76%) and Adani Power (up 80.57%). On the other hand, the top losers include Reliance Power (down 43.52%) and Suzlon Energy (down 23.87%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Power sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Power Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Quant Flexi Cap Fund24.28Adani Power17.48
Quant Infrastructure Fund21.75Adani Green Energy14.29
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund20.77Adani Power17.03

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