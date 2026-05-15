The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at seven premises in connection with a fraud case against Reliance Communications, as per a report by PTI.

The searches took place in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru at the residential premises of the then CEO, CFO and directors of the company who served during the 2015-2017 period, according to PTI.

“The searches were conducted on the strength of search warrants dated 14.05.2026 issued by the special judge for CBI cases, Mumbai. The searches resulted in seizure of incriminating documents and further investigation is continuing,” the statement said.

CBI registers 7 cases against Anil Ambani Group firms

The CBI has registered seven cases against Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies on the complaints lodged by various public sector banks and LIC in connection with alleged frauds involving thousands of crores of rupees.

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“The total quantum of alleged loss in these cases is Rs 27,337 crore,” the statement said, according to PTI.

CBI arrests two Rel Comm executives in alleged bank fraud case

The CBI had earlier conducted searches at 31 locations and arrested two senior executives of Reliance Communications (RCOM), — joint president D Vishwanath, who was overall in-charge of banking operations of the group, and vice president Anil Kalya, who had actively supported Vishwanath in managing banking operations and payments and utilisation of funds, PTI reported. Both the accused persons are presently in judicial custody.

The investigation into the cases relating to the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

What has happened before

The Supreme Court heard the matter on May 8 and said that the matter concerning alleged large-scale banking fraud involving Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group and its firms required a “thorough investigation” after the CBI said the total loss estimated in seven cases was around Rs 27,337 crore.

The SC had directed the CBI and the ED to conduct a “fair, dispassionate, transparent and time-bound” investigation into the matter.

Anil Ambani had earlier assured the top court that he would not leave the country without its prior nod after the petitioner apprehended that he may flee.