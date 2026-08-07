Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Mukesh Ambani group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Mukesh Ambani group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|10.94
|0.09
|0.83
|153.58
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|838.75
|Den Networks
|27.38
|0.07
|0.26
|3.77
|Alok Industries
|11.99
|0.01
|0.08
|189.02
|Just Dial
|682.00
|0.20
|0.03
|24.00
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
|125.00
|0
|0
|1300.00
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|755.10
|-6.70
|-0.88
|3.06
|Network18 Media & Investments
|29.54
|-0.37
|-1.24
|69.84
|Jio Financial Services
|257.40
|-6.60
|-2.50
|1387.83
The top gainers among the Mukesh Ambani group stocks today are Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.83%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.49%). On the other hand, the top losers include Jio Financial Services (down 2.50%) and Network18 Media & Investments (down 1.24%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Mukesh Ambani Group has a strong presence across industries, including petroleum, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Mukesh Ambani group here.
Aside of the Mukesh Ambani Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Adani Group stocks.