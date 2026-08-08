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List of Petrochemicals Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of petrochemicals companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on petrochemicals stocks here.

Petrochemicals Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Panama Petrochem		504.358.751.7720.50
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		123.651.351.10115.58
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		242.50-0.90-0.3768.57
Supreme Petrochem		699.80-3.15-0.453.39
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
DCW		46.34-0.30-0.6466.02
NOCIL		169.10-1.40-0.8220.93
Castrol India		191.90-2.30-1.18633.51
Platinum Industries		223.35-3.10-1.373.76
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		1188.30-16.75-1.393.42
Styrenix Performance Materials		2250.80-35.30-1.545.39
Manali Petrochemicals		64.31-1.21-1.8514.84
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		511.60-12.80-2.441.80
Savita Oil Technologies		756.95-26.85-3.43105.01
Chemplast Sanmar		185.20-9.90-5.0779.53
Rain Industries		221.90-20.00-8.271187.14
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Petrochemicals sector stocks today are Panama Petrochem (up 1.77%) and Bhansali Engineering Polymers (up 1.10%). On the other hand, the top losers include Rain Industries (down 8.27%) and Chemplast Sanmar (down 5.07%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Petrochemicals sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Petrochemicals Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund3.85Supreme Petrochem17.58
ICICI Prudential Childrens Fund2.86Supreme Petrochem3.17
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund2.15Supreme Petrochem6.34
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund1.87Castrol India2.12

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