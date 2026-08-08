Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of petrochemicals companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on petrochemicals stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Panama Petrochem
|504.35
|8.75
|1.77
|20.50
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|123.65
|1.35
|1.10
|115.58
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|242.50
|-0.90
|-0.37
|68.57
|Supreme Petrochem
|699.80
|-3.15
|-0.45
|3.39
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|DCW
|46.34
|-0.30
|-0.64
|66.02
|NOCIL
|169.10
|-1.40
|-0.82
|20.93
|Castrol India
|191.90
|-2.30
|-1.18
|633.51
|Platinum Industries
|223.35
|-3.10
|-1.37
|3.76
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|1188.30
|-16.75
|-1.39
|3.42
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|2250.80
|-35.30
|-1.54
|5.39
|Manali Petrochemicals
|64.31
|-1.21
|-1.85
|14.84
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|511.60
|-12.80
|-2.44
|1.80
|Savita Oil Technologies
|756.95
|-26.85
|-3.43
|105.01
|Chemplast Sanmar
|185.20
|-9.90
|-5.07
|79.53
|Rain Industries
|221.90
|-20.00
|-8.27
|1187.14
The top gainers among the Petrochemicals sector stocks today are Panama Petrochem (up 1.77%) and Bhansali Engineering Polymers (up 1.10%). On the other hand, the top losers include Rain Industries (down 8.27%) and Chemplast Sanmar (down 5.07%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Petrochemicals sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|3.85
|Supreme Petrochem
|17.58
|ICICI Prudential Childrens Fund
|2.86
|Supreme Petrochem
|3.17
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|2.15
|Supreme Petrochem
|6.34
|Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund
|1.87
|Castrol India
|2.12